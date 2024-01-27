'You've Broken My Heart': 'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Claps Back After 'Bully' Megyn Kelly Accuses Her of Getting Plastic Surgery
Erin Moriarty wasn’t going to let Megyn Kelly have the last word!
On Friday January 26, The Boys star clapped back at the podcast host after the 53-year-old claimed the 29-year-old had gotten plastic surgery on the January 17, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
The footage showed Kelly calling plastic surgery a “social illness” and then used Moriarty as an example of “an obsession of turning yourself into this fake version of yourself.”
The conservative commentator showed then-and-now comparison photos of the actress’ face, calling her a “nice beautiful, natural gal” before bashing the more recent image.
“I thought it was just an AI-generated face… but apparently it’s real,” Kelly rudely stated. “She’s done this to herself.”
After catching wind of Kelly’s comments, Moriarty took to Instagram to set the record straight and shame the mother-of-three for her disrespect.
“This is something I truly never anticipated writing,” Moriarty began. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things… To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”
The blonde beauty explained the “before” image Kelly had used “had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE.”
As for the “after” snap, Moriarty noted, “I got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty.”
- 'I Do Not Lie': Kelly Osbourne 'Squashes' The Rumors She's Had Plastic Surgery After Fans Say She's 'Unrecognizable' In New Pics
- Chrissy Teigen Savagely Slams 'Piece of S***' Plastic Surgeon Accusing Her of 'Overfilling' Her Face: 'I Gained Weight'
- Kelly Dodd Slams Troll Who Says She’s ‘Overdoing It’ With Plastic Surgery
She continued, “This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news,” before adding she will no longer be sharing content on Instagram because of all the hate she had been receiving.
“It’s broken my heart,” she penned. “You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want. But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.”
“You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless [sic] there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. shame on you Megyn Kelly. shame on you, Fox News (vought incarnate). implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place,” she concluded the message.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the comments section, Moriarty also cleared up her claim that Kelly still worked with the right leaning news network, saying, “I’d like to correct one piece of information in an effort to be the one who is not reporting false information to say that Megyn Kelly is no longer with Fox News.”