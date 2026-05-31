Mel C Addresses Sexuality Rumors in Candid Interview: 'It Was Assumed I Was Gay'

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Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, the iconic singer of the Spice Girls, openly discusses the rumors about her sexuality that have circulated for years. During an appearance on “The Mitch Churi Chat Show,” she responded to assumptions regarding her sexual orientation, largely attributed to her tomboy aesthetic.

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Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube Mel C spoke out about the rumors.

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“You’ve got all the different ones and the one who’s in the active wear … it was assumed or suggested that I was gay,” she stated. Chisholm emphasized that while she does not care about the assumptions, she finds it disrespectful. “I don’t personally have a problem with that,” she commented. “I mean, it’s none of their friggin’ business.”

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Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube She made clear that assumptions based on appearance can be misleading and unfair.

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Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube

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The singer, known as Sporty Spice, mentioned that the rumors contributed to the Spice Girls gaining a notable following within the LGBTQ+ community. “This is bigger than us,” she said, highlighting the group's impact beyond their music.

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Source: MEGA The singer emphasized that her focus has always been on her music and identity as an artist.

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Chisholm’s distinct style, which included athletic and loose-fitting clothing, contrasted sharply with her bandmates' glamorous appearances. She addressed the stereotype surrounding her looks, stating, “People said I looked like a lesbian because I had short hair. But how can you look like a lesbian? I find it very rude and extremely offensive to gay people… It’s a stereotypical thing.”

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Source: Life Uncut Podcast/YouTube

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Despite the negativity, Mel C has embraced the speculation, performing at various Pride events over the years. Currently, she is in a relationship with Chris Dingwall, which she revealed during an episode of the “Life Uncut Podcast.” “Nobody knows this, but we actually met on Raya,” she shared.

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Source: MEGA Mel C rose to global fame in the 1990s as Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls.