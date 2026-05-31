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Mel C Addresses Sexuality Rumors in Candid Interview: 'It Was Assumed I Was Gay'

split photo of Mel C
Source: MEGA;The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube

Mel C addressed long-running rumors about her sexuality, calling out stereotypes.

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May 31 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, the iconic singer of the Spice Girls, openly discusses the rumors about her sexuality that have circulated for years.

During an appearance on “The Mitch Churi Chat Show,” she responded to assumptions regarding her sexual orientation, largely attributed to her tomboy aesthetic.

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image of Mel C spoke out about the rumors.
Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube

Mel C spoke out about the rumors.

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“You’ve got all the different ones and the one who’s in the active wear … it was assumed or suggested that I was gay,” she stated.

Chisholm emphasized that while she does not care about the assumptions, she finds it disrespectful.

“I don’t personally have a problem with that,” she commented. “I mean, it’s none of their friggin’ business.”

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image of She made clear that assumptions based on appearance can be misleading and unfair.
Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube

She made clear that assumptions based on appearance can be misleading and unfair.

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Source: The Mitch Churi Chat Show/YouTube
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The singer, known as Sporty Spice, mentioned that the rumors contributed to the Spice Girls gaining a notable following within the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is bigger than us,” she said, highlighting the group's impact beyond their music.

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image of The singer emphasized that her focus has always been on her music and identity as an artist.
Source: MEGA

The singer emphasized that her focus has always been on her music and identity as an artist.

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Chisholm’s distinct style, which included athletic and loose-fitting clothing, contrasted sharply with her bandmates' glamorous appearances. She addressed the stereotype surrounding her looks, stating,

“People said I looked like a lesbian because I had short hair. But how can you look like a lesbian? I find it very rude and extremely offensive to gay people… It’s a stereotypical thing.”

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Source: Life Uncut Podcast/YouTube
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Despite the negativity, Mel C has embraced the speculation, performing at various Pride events over the years.

Currently, she is in a relationship with Chris Dingwall, which she revealed during an episode of the “Life Uncut Podcast.”

“Nobody knows this, but we actually met on Raya,” she shared.

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image of Mel C rose to global fame in the 1990s as Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls.
Source: MEGA

Mel C rose to global fame in the 1990s as Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls.

Chisholm also discussed her previous relationship with producer Joe Marshall, which lasted from 2015 to 2022.

“But then you get to this point, and it’s usually on a drunken night out with female friends, and it’s like, ‘You gotta get back out there. You gotta start dating,’” she explained.

Additionally, Mel C is a devoted mother to her daughter, 17-year-old Scarlett Star, whom she shares with her former long-term partner, Thomas Starr.

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