Spice Girls Member Mel C Says She Parents 'Very Differently' as Drama With Victoria Beckham and Her Son Brooklyn Explodes

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm is opening up about how she raised her daughter — and why she’s thankful she kept her life out of the spotlight, as public drama continues to surround former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn Beckham. On Saturday, January 24, the 52-year-old singer reflected on parenting her 16-year-old daughter, Scarlett, revealing the teen has no interest in following her famous mom into the entertainment world.

Source: MEGA Melanie 'Mel C' Chisholm said she made a conscious decision to keep her daughter out of the public eye.

“So relieved!” Melanie admitted during a recent interview with The Sunday Times. “It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success. The thing is, with Scarlett, she’s not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby.” “Obviously, I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all,” she added. “But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham publicly criticized his parents on social media.

While Melanie didn’t call out Victoria directly, her comments appeared to draw a quiet contrast between her parenting choices and those of friends who raised their children more publicly — a topic that’s been back in the spotlight amid reports of tension within the Beckham family. The “I Turn to You” singer also shared where she currently stands with her fellow Spice Girls — Victoria, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

“It fluctuates,” Melanie said. “Like any friendship group.” She added, “I’ve always been really close to Emma.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are estranged from the Beckham family.

Despite the ongoing headlines surrounding Victoria’s family, the Spice Girls showed a united front when they reunited on Saturday, January 24, to celebrate Emma’s 50th birthday at a lavish party in the Cotswolds, England. Mel B was the only member missing from the gathering. Victoria later posted a photo from the celebration on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx.”

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham claims his parents are trying to 'control narratives.'

As OK! previously reported, Brooklyn publicly criticized his parents in a series of blunt Instagram posts, accusing them of trying to “control narratives” and “ruin” his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," the chef wrote.

"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one," Brooklyn claimed.

Source: @melaniecmusic/Instagram The Spice Girls reunited to celebrate Emma Bunton’s birthday.

Despite the family rift, one insider believes reconciliation is still possible. A source told People on January 23 that David Beckham and Victoria remain hopeful about repairing their relationship with their son.