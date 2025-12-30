Mel Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, Split After 9 Years Together: 'We Will Continue to Be the Best Parents' to Son Lars
Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have parted ways after nine years together.
"Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the former couple told a news outlet, referring to Lars, 8.
The movie star, 69, and Ross, 35, first started dating in 2014.
Mel Gibson Has 9 Children in Total
The Braveheart star has eight other children, sharing daughter Hannah and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas with ex-wife Robyn Moore and daughter Lucia with ex Oksana Grigorieva.
Gisbon and Ross suffered a hardship in January 2025 when their Malibu home burnt down in the California wildfires.
"The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really," he noted in a NewsNation interview of the tragedy.
The Actor Lost His Malibu Home in the California Wildfires
The Passion of the Christ star gave fans a tour of the charred remains.
"It’s pretty well burnt,. If there is anything there, it’s not much use, I would say," he spilled. "Who knows? I opened a safe; everything in there was just..."
"Look at this. This is crispy. This was a garage and a guest house apartment on top," he noted, then touching his two cars, which were also damaged. "It’s still hot. Wow, right down to the bones, huh?"
"I’m okay with it. I’m okay," the dad-of-nine insisted. "You don’t look back; you look forward."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Gibson tried to stay positive about the situation, he criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for the way things were handled.
"I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another," he expressed on Fox News. "They’ve been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things."
"And then in the events like this, you sort of look, well, is it on purpose? Which, it’s an insane thing to think. But one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind," the actor continued. "What could it be? You know, what do they want? The state empty? I don’t know."