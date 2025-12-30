or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Mel Gibson
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Mel Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, Split After 9 Years Together: 'We Will Continue to Be the Best Parents' to Son Lars

Photo of Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross
Source: mega

The stars first met in 2014 through mutual friends.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have parted ways after nine years together.

"Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the former couple told a news outlet, referring to Lars, 8.

The movie star, 69, and Ross, 35, first started dating in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson Has 9 Children in Total

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross began dating in 2014.
Source: mega

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross began dating in 2014.

The Braveheart star has eight other children, sharing daughter Hannah and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas with ex-wife Robyn Moore and daughter Lucia with ex Oksana Grigorieva.

Gisbon and Ross suffered a hardship in January 2025 when their Malibu home burnt down in the California wildfires.

"The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really," he noted in a NewsNation interview of the tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Lost His Malibu Home in the California Wildfires

Photo of The exes will co-parent their son, Lars.
Source: mega

The exes will co-parent their son, Lars.

The Passion of the Christ star gave fans a tour of the charred remains.

"It’s pretty well burnt,. If there is anything there, it’s not much use, I would say," he spilled. "Who knows? I opened a safe; everything in there was just..."

"Look at this. This is crispy. This was a garage and a guest house apartment on top," he noted, then touching his two cars, which were also damaged. "It’s still hot. Wow, right down to the bones, huh?"

"I’m okay with it. I’m okay," the dad-of-nine insisted. "You don’t look back; you look forward."

MORE ON:
Mel Gibson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Gibson showed fans what remained of his home after the catastrophic fires.
Source: mega

Gibson showed fans what remained of his home after the catastrophic fires.

Though Gibson tried to stay positive about the situation, he criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for the way things were handled.

"I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another," he expressed on Fox News. "They’ve been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things."

Photo of The Oscar winner questioned Governor Gavin Newsom's actions during the tragedy.
Source: mega

The Oscar winner questioned Governor Gavin Newsom's actions during the tragedy.

"And then in the events like this, you sort of look, well, is it on purpose? Which, it’s an insane thing to think. But one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind," the actor continued. "What could it be? You know, what do they want? The state empty? I don’t know."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.