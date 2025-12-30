Mel Gibson, 69, and Rosalind Ross, 35, Split After 9 Years Together: 'We Will Continue to Be the Best Parents' to Son Lars

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have parted ways after nine years together. "Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," the former couple told a news outlet, referring to Lars, 8. The movie star, 69, and Ross, 35, first started dating in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson Has 9 Children in Total

Source: mega Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross began dating in 2014.

The Braveheart star has eight other children, sharing daughter Hannah and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas with ex-wife Robyn Moore and daughter Lucia with ex Oksana Grigorieva. Gisbon and Ross suffered a hardship in January 2025 when their Malibu home burnt down in the California wildfires. "The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really," he noted in a NewsNation interview of the tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Lost His Malibu Home in the California Wildfires

Source: mega The exes will co-parent their son, Lars.

The Passion of the Christ star gave fans a tour of the charred remains. "It’s pretty well burnt,. If there is anything there, it’s not much use, I would say," he spilled. "Who knows? I opened a safe; everything in there was just..." "Look at this. This is crispy. This was a garage and a guest house apartment on top," he noted, then touching his two cars, which were also damaged. "It’s still hot. Wow, right down to the bones, huh?" "I’m okay with it. I’m okay," the dad-of-nine insisted. "You don’t look back; you look forward."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Gibson showed fans what remained of his home after the catastrophic fires.

Though Gibson tried to stay positive about the situation, he criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for the way things were handled. "I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another," he expressed on Fox News. "They’ve been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things."

Source: mega The Oscar winner questioned Governor Gavin Newsom's actions during the tragedy.