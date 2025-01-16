Mel Gibson Gives Tour of His Burned Down $14.5 Million Malibu Home Destroyed by the California Wildfires: 'You Look Forward'

"It’s pretty well burnt," Gibson told Entin. "If there is anything there, it’s not much use, I would say. Who knows? I opened a safe; everything in there was just–."

The Passion of the Christ director then pointed the camera guy toward a burnt-out section of his garage with just the remains of two cars left.

Gibson said, "Look at this. This is crispy. This was a garage and a guest house apartment on top."

"It’s still hot," he continued, touching one of the scorched cars. "Wow, right down to the bones, huh?"