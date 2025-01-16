Mel Gibson Gives Tour of His Burned Down $14.5 Million Malibu Home Destroyed by the California Wildfires: 'You Look Forward'
Braveheart actor Mel Gibson gave a tour of what's left of his $14.5 million Malibu home after the Los Angeles wildfires burnt it to the ground along with the rest of the neighborhood.
NewsNation's Brian Entin walked around the burnt rubble with the 69-year-old actor/director as they covered the charred remains of the Southern California area.
"It’s pretty well burnt," Gibson told Entin. "If there is anything there, it’s not much use, I would say. Who knows? I opened a safe; everything in there was just–."
The Passion of the Christ director then pointed the camera guy toward a burnt-out section of his garage with just the remains of two cars left.
Gibson said, "Look at this. This is crispy. This was a garage and a guest house apartment on top."
"It’s still hot," he continued, touching one of the scorched cars. "Wow, right down to the bones, huh?"
Leading Entin and his crew through a scorched archway into his house, Gibson warned, "Watch out for roofing nails. Okay, watch your step in here 'cause it’s ugly."
"There’s a lot of nails, you see? It’s a perfect thing to step on, right? Kind of like a Vietnamese booby trap," he continued. "Water heaters. It’s just everything’s cake. You’d have to dig stuff out, I’m sure, and there may be stuff in there that’s, you know, salvageable. I doubt it. It’s pretty dark."
At one point during the segment, Entin expressed he was sorry for the loss, but the filmmaker said, "No, that’s okay. You know what? I’m okay with it. I’m okay. You don’t look back; you look forward."
Gibson lost most of his possessions inside the house during the wildfire last week, which scorched a good chunk of L.A. while he was in Austin, Tex., for his guest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
He told the NewsNation anchor, "I was kind of ill at ease while we were talking because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, ‘I wonder if my place is still there.’ But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there."
The Palisades Fire, which broke out over a week ago in Pacific Palisades, is now 22% contained at 23,700 acres, with over 5,300 structures damaged or destroyed.
Officials warned the actual toll may not be clear until it is safe for investigators to assess the situation. They also stated that tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County are to remain under evacuation orders as they continue to try to contain the blaze.