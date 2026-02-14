5 Shocking Moments From Melania Trump's Documentary Film 'Melania' — Including the First Lady Dancing to 'Billie Jean' and 'YMCA'
Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Says Melania Is 'Very Difficult'
Melania Trump retraces the pivotal 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump's return to the White House in the documentary film, Melania.
Out on January 30, Melania is the first film by director Brett Ratner since he was exiled from Hollywood after multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2017. The flick includes "exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments."
"My new film, Melania, provides a window into an important period for America, the 47th presidential inauguration," she said at the New York Stock Exchange on January 28. "For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration, through the eyes of an incoming first lady."
In one revealing scene, Donald looks at the film cameras as he attempts to shower his wife with compliments.
"She's the most incredible first lady. … She's very difficult, but there's nobody like her," he declares with a laugh before clarifying Melania is "not difficult." "She's great."
Donald Trump Says Traveling With Joe Biden Was 'Interesting'
When Donald's team informs him he'll be traveling to the U.S. Capitol with Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, The Apprentice star says with a smirk, "That'll be an interesting drive."
How Multiple Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump Impacted Barron
The Brett-directed documentary film also highlights the emotional toll of the past assassination attempts on Donald.
"He will not go out of the car," Melania says of her and Donald's son, Barron Trump.
Melania Trump Dances to 'Billie Jean' and 'YMCA'
Melania also features clips of the former model dancing to Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at the inaugural ball. She also sings Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" in the car, revealing her favorite singer is the late King of Pop.
Melania Trump 'Energized' Ahead of Donald Trump's Next Term
In the final voiceover of the documentary film, Melania expresses her excitement before her husband launches his second tenure as POTUS.
"I feel energized to serve the American people," she says. "I will move forward with purpose, and of course, style."