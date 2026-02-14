or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Melania Trump
OK LogoPHOTOS

5 Shocking Moments From Melania Trump's Documentary Film 'Melania' — Including the First Lady Dancing to 'Billie Jean' and 'YMCA'

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's documentary film, 'Melania,' brought in $2.4 million in ticket sales — a 67 percent decline from its debut — in its second weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says Melania Is 'Very Difficult'

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

'Melania' was released in the U.S. on January 30.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Melania Trump retraces the pivotal 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump's return to the White House in the documentary film, Melania.

Out on January 30, Melania is the first film by director Brett Ratner since he was exiled from Hollywood after multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2017. The flick includes "exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments."

"My new film, Melania, provides a window into an important period for America, the 47th presidential inauguration," she said at the New York Stock Exchange on January 28. "For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration, through the eyes of an incoming first lady."

In one revealing scene, Donald looks at the film cameras as he attempts to shower his wife with compliments.

"She's the most incredible first lady. … She's very difficult, but there's nobody like her," he declares with a laugh before clarifying Melania is "not difficult." "She's great."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says Traveling With Joe Biden Was 'Interesting'

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was inaugurated as 46th president before Donald Trump's second term.

When Donald's team informs him he'll be traveling to the U.S. Capitol with Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, The Apprentice star says with a smirk, "That'll be an interesting drive."

Article continues below advertisement

How Multiple Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump Impacted Barron

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July 2024.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Brett-directed documentary film also highlights the emotional toll of the past assassination attempts on Donald.

"He will not go out of the car," Melania says of her and Donald's son, Barron Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Dances to 'Billie Jean' and 'YMCA'

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is reportedly a fan of Michael Jackson.

Melania also features clips of the former model dancing to Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at the inaugural ball. She also sings Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" in the car, revealing her favorite singer is the late King of Pop.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump 'Energized' Ahead of Donald Trump's Next Term

melania trump documentary film melania shocking moments
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took the oath of office for the second time in January 2025.

In the final voiceover of the documentary film, Melania expresses her excitement before her husband launches his second tenure as POTUS.

"I feel energized to serve the American people," she says. "I will move forward with purpose, and of course, style."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.