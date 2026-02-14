5 Shocking Moments From Melania Trump's Documentary Film 'Melania' — Including the First Lady Dancing to 'Billie Jean' and 'YMCA'

Melania Trump's documentary film, 'Melania,' brought in $2.4 million in ticket sales — a 67 percent decline from its debut — in its second weekend.

'Melania' was released in the U.S. on January 30.

Melania Trump retraces the pivotal 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump's return to the White House in the documentary film, Melania.

Out on January 30, Melania is the first film by director Brett Ratner since he was exiled from Hollywood after multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced in 2017. The flick includes "exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments."

"My new film, Melania, provides a window into an important period for America, the 47th presidential inauguration," she said at the New York Stock Exchange on January 28. "For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration, through the eyes of an incoming first lady."

In one revealing scene, Donald looks at the film cameras as he attempts to shower his wife with compliments.

"She's the most incredible first lady. … She's very difficult, but there's nobody like her," he declares with a laugh before clarifying Melania is "not difficult." "She's great."