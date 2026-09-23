Melania Trump Will Answer Questions on 'Private Matters' in New Docuseries: 'It's Kind of Exciting'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump teased that an upcoming two-part docuseries about her life, set to be released later this year, will reveal some surprising new details.
The 56-year-old appeared on Fox and Friends on September 22 to announce the new project and outline how it differs from her documentary, Melania.
Melania Says New Docuseries Is 'Kind of Exciting'
The first lady revealed that the new, untitled project will have her answering questions on "private matters."
“It’s more conversation one-on-one with me,” she explained. “There’s some private questions that I will answer that people never heard before, so it’s kind of exciting.”
It's unclear when the new series will release, but Trump hinted that audiences could expect to see it in November.
Melania Gets Another Documentary After 'Melania'
The upcoming docuseries appears to be related to the Trump administration's $40 million deal with Amazon to document Trump's life in the White House.
That resulted in the January documentary Melania, directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of misconduct by multiple women during the #MeToo movement. The film grossed $16.7 million — respectable for a documentary, but nowhere close to recouping the $40 million plus the $35 million Amazon spent on marketing the project.
Melania was widely panned as little more than brand management for the first lady, with critics arguing that the film played more like an extended commercial for Trump than a revealing look at her life.
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Questions Around the First Lady Swirl
The new docuseries announcement comes as critics are focused on Trump's relative absence from the White House.
The ex-model barely spends any time with her husband, choosing instead to spend her days in New York City. There are rumors that she only appears with Donald Trump if she's paid to do so.
Furthermore, Melania has not spoken about the president's relationship with sycophantic aide Natalie Harp. Conflicting reports have suggested she's either jealous of the 35-year-old blonde who writes Donald intimate letters, or she's grateful that another woman is taking up the president's attention so she doesn't have to.
Melania and Donald Prep for President Xi
During her Fox and Friends appearance. Melania also discussed her husband's upcoming rush to roll out the red carpet for Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Donald is preparing to meet President Xi when he touches down at Joint Base Andrews on September 23. The two are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including AI, Taiwan and trade.
"He decided to do it because they have a great relationship, and he’s coming on our soil, and we need to welcome him with the most respect,” Melania said.