Family Feud Explodes: Melania Trump Bans Ivanka From 'MELANIA' Movie Premiere as 'She Wants This Night All to Herself,' Claims Source

Split photo of Melania and Ivanka Trump
Source: mega;@ivankatrump/instagram

Melania Trump wants the spotlight to herself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 12 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

The rumored iciness between Melania Trump and stepdaughter Ivanka Trump hasn't thawed.

According to sources, the first lady has prohibited Ivanka from attending the January 29 premiere of her documentary, MELANIA, which will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump Wants to Be 'Front and Center' at Her Movie Premeire

Photo of Melania Trump has allegedly prohibited stepdaughter Ivanka Trump from attending the premiere of 'MELANIA.'
Source: mega

Melania Trump has allegedly prohibited stepdaughter Ivanka Trump from attending the premiere of 'MELANIA.'

"Melania wants this night all to herself," one source told Rob Shuter's Substack.

"It’s Melania, front and center, no interruptions," an additional source said of the planned event. "She’s drawing a line. Ivanka knows her place."

Source: @melaniatrump/instagram

'MELANIA' hits theaters on Friday, January 30.

The Brett Ratner-directed flick features "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself."

How Did Ivanka Trump React to the Snub?

Melania Trump

Photo of An insider said the first daughter was 'hurt' but 'not surprised' by the snub.
Source: mega

An insider said the first daughter was 'hurt' but 'not surprised' by the snub.

It's unclear if any of Ivanka's siblings will be in attendance, though unlike the mother-of-three, Eric and Don Jr. have been actively involved in dad Donald Trump's second term in office, whereas Ivanka opted to stay away from politics this time around to focus on raising her kids in Florida.

The source said Ivanka's reaction to the snub was, "Of course it hurts, but I’m not surprised."

While Ivanka and Melania have always played nice for the cameras, the mom-of-one's former close confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged they were at odds when Donald was first sworn in as president.

Melania Trump Allegedly Wanted to Minimize Ivanka's Presence at 2016 Inauguration

Photo of Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed the first lady purposely made sure Ivanka Trump wasn't visible much at the 2016 inauguration.
Source: mega

Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed the first lady purposely made sure Ivanka Trump wasn't visible much at the 2016 inauguration.

In fact, in her 2020 book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, she alleged that the former model concocted a plan called "Operation Block Ivanka" to make sure the blonde beauty was seen as little as possible during the 2016 inauguration.

“We were able to figure out whose face would be visible when Donald and Melania sat in their seats, and then when the family stood with Chief Justice John Roberts for Donald to take the oath of office," Stephanie spilled. "If Ivanka was not on the aisle, her face would be hidden while she was seated."

'Melania Was in on This Mission'

Photo of The author admitted the first lady's idea to block Ivanka Trump 'was petty.'
Source: mega

The author admitted the first lady's idea to block Ivanka Trump 'was petty.'

"For the standing part, we put Barron [Trump] between Donald and Melania and made sure that Don Jr. stood next to Melania, not Ivanka," she confessed. "Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention in her father's inauguration."

The write also claimed Melania once sent her a scathing text message about Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, writing, "You know how they are snakes."

