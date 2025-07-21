Melania Trump Calls Ivanka and Jared Kushner 'Snakes' Amid First Lady's Effort to Isolate President's Daughter

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a close confidante of Melania Trump, revealed the scathing six-word text the first lady sent her about Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“You know how they are snakes,” Melania allegedly told Stephanie.

Stephanie, who authored the 2020 memoir, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, detailed the tumultuous relationship between the mother-of-one and the president’s eldest daughter in her book.