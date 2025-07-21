or
Melania Trump Calls Ivanka and Jared Kushner 'Snakes' Amid First Lady's Effort to Isolate President's Daughter

photo of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA;@ivankatrump/Instagram

The first lady has allegedly tried her hardest to isolate Ivanka Trump.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a close confidante of Melania Trump, revealed the scathing six-word text the first lady sent her about Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“You know how they are snakes,” Melania allegedly told Stephanie.

Stephanie, who authored the 2020 memoir, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, detailed the tumultuous relationship between the mother-of-one and the president’s eldest daughter in her book.

'Operation Block Ivanka'

melania trump ivanka jared kushner snakes isolate presidents eldest daughter
Source: mega

Melania Trump issued an initiative to 'block' Ivanka Trump from photos with her family.

Stephanie recalled Melania’s initiative to isolate Ivanka’s visibility at Donald Trump’s 2016 inauguration. The plan was dubbed “Operation Block Ivanka.”

“We were able to figure out whose face would be visible when Donald and Melania sat in their seats, and then when the family stood with Chief Justice John Roberts for Donald to take the oath of office. If Ivanka was not on the aisle, her face would be hidden while she was seated,” Stephanie wrote.

Ivanka Trump at Her Father's 2016 Inauguration

melania trump calls ivanka jared kushner snakes isolate presidents daughter
Source: mega

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said Melania Trump was on a 'mission' to isolate Ivanka Trump.

“For the standing part, we put Barron [Trump] between Donald and Melania and made sure that Don [Trump] Jr. stood next to Melania, not Ivanka…Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty,” the author elaborated. “Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention in her father's inauguration.”

Despite Melania’s plan to block Ivanka, the first lady sent an additional text to Stephanie consisting of a photo of Sasha and Malia Obama standing with their parents during Barack Obama’s swearing-in.

“FYI regarding the swearing-in. It is nice to have family with him for this special moment,” Melanie wrote.

Melania Trump's 'Approach' With Donald's Kids

melania trump ivanka and jared kushner snakes isolate presidents daughter
Source: mega

Melania Trump said she approaches the president's kids with 'love and respect.'

In Melania’s 2024 memoir, Melania, she discussed the dynamic between herself and the president’s children, noting she recognizes “their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection.”

“My approach to building relationships with Donald’s children has always been grounded in love and respect,” she wrote.

'Each Member Requires Their Own Space'

melania trump ivanka jared kushner snakes
Source: mega

The first lady claimed 'being possessive' with her step-kids is not 'conducive.'

“While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships,” the first lady confessed.

Melania noted that “being possessive” isn’t “conducive” to a healthy environment for a family, especially one of political power, adding, “Each member requires their own space, and I have made it a priority to respect that need.”

Donald and Melania share Barron, while the president has three grown children with late ex-wife Ivana Trump and one with ex-wife Marla Maples.

