or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Melania Trump
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'WTF Is This Bull----?': Melania Trump's 'Weird' Documentary Movie Gets Mocked by Critics

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: mega

'MELANIA' hits theaters on Friday, January 30.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's upcoming documentary movie has her critics seeing red.

On Wednesday, December 17, the first trailer for MELANIA debuted, sparking debate on social media. The flick will premiere in theaters on Friday, January 30, of next year and features "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself."

Article continues below advertisement

'MELANIA' Gets Torn Apart on Social Media

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'MELANIA' will hit theaters on Friday, January 30.
Source: mega

'MELANIA' will hit theaters on Friday, January 30.

While her fans were excited for the premiere, many bashed the Brett Ratner-directed project, which Melania, 58, is also a producer of.

"This is so f------ weird," one person wrote on X, while another asked, "WTF is this bull----?"

"It was all part of the grift," declared a third critic, while another admitted, "Omg! It felt like a mockumentary. I did not take that as an actual release for one moment."

Article continues below advertisement

What's Shown in the 'MELANIA' Trailer?

Source: @melaniatrump/instagram

Social media users poked fun at the film and questioned why it was being made.

The mom-of-one previously shared of the movie, "For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Barron and Donald Trump appear in the film as well.
Source: mega

Barron and Donald Trump appear in the film as well.

Clips in the trailer included the former model telling husband Donald Trump, 79, that he's "a unifier" and "peacemaker," the first couple at Mar-a-Lago, inside the White House and standing next to their son, Barron, 19.

While some moments were more light-hearted and appeared to be about Melania's fashion choices, in one clip, she worryingly asked a man, "Is it safe?"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The movie covers Melania in the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration.
Source: mega

The movie covers Melania in the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration.

In another scene, she called her husband and greets him by saying, "Hi, Mr. President, congratulations!"

"Did you watch it?" he asked over the phone, to which she confessed, "I did not. I will see it on the news."

A voiceover by Melania teased of the documentary, "Everyone wants to know, so here it is."

Article continues below advertisement

The First Lady Dishes on Filming

Photo of Melania is also starring in a three-part docuseries for Amazon.
Source: mega

Melania is also starring in a three-part docuseries for Amazon.

"We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have," Melania spilled on Fox & Friends in January 2025. "It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need."

In addition to the flick, Amazon is set to release a three-part docuseries about Melania's life as she travels from NYC to Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, Fla.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.