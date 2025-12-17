'WTF Is This Bull----?': Melania Trump's 'Weird' Documentary Movie Gets Mocked by Critics

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's upcoming documentary movie has her critics seeing red. On Wednesday, December 17, the first trailer for MELANIA debuted, sparking debate on social media. The flick will premiere in theaters on Friday, January 30, of next year and features "unprecedented access to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration — through the eyes of the first lady-elect herself."

'MELANIA' Gets Torn Apart on Social Media

While her fans were excited for the premiere, many bashed the Brett Ratner-directed project, which Melania, 58, is also a producer of. "This is so f------ weird," one person wrote on X, while another asked, "WTF is this bull----?" "It was all part of the grift," declared a third critic, while another admitted, "Omg! It felt like a mockumentary. I did not take that as an actual release for one moment."

What's Shown in the 'MELANIA' Trailer?

The mom-of-one previously shared of the movie, "For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America."

Clips in the trailer included the former model telling husband Donald Trump, 79, that he's "a unifier" and "peacemaker," the first couple at Mar-a-Lago, inside the White House and standing next to their son, Barron, 19. While some moments were more light-hearted and appeared to be about Melania's fashion choices, in one clip, she worryingly asked a man, "Is it safe?"

In another scene, she called her husband and greets him by saying, "Hi, Mr. President, congratulations!" "Did you watch it?" he asked over the phone, to which she confessed, "I did not. I will see it on the news." A voiceover by Melania teased of the documentary, "Everyone wants to know, so here it is."

The First Lady Dishes on Filming

