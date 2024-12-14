Politics Melania Trump's Beauty Blunder: J.D. Vance Accidentally Exposes Future First Lady's Hair Extensions in Shocking Photo Source: MEGA/@JDVance/X Melania Trump's hair extensions were clearly visible in J.D. Vance's photo.

Melania Trump had a beauty malfunction! On Friday, December 13, J.D. Vance, 40, exposed the future First Lady’s hair extensions in a photo posted to social media.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024 Source: @JDVance/X

“Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange. President Trump will lead a great American comeback!” the Vice President-elect tweeted alongside the image of the back of Melania and Donald Trump’s head as they watched the TV. The snapshot showed Melania’s long brown hair and perfect blowout. However, one extension was clearly out of place.

In response, people were critical of the hairdo, with one person writing, “Shocking,” to which one person defended the Slovenian native, adding, “What’s with the women bashing.” After the picture went viral, professional hairstylist and extensions specialist Saraphine Nurse weighed in on how Melania achieved the look.

Source: MEGA Professional hairstylist and extensions specialist Saraphine Nurse said Melania Trump was wearing 'clip-ins or tape-ins' extensions 'for a seamless look.'

“The fullness and texture at the ends are often signs of added volume or length” she shared, noting the mother-of-one likely has “clip-ins or tape-ins for a seamless look.” “This is actually a very common choice for public figures because it allows for versatile styling while maintaining natural movement,” she pointed out.

Founder of a luxury wig brand Julia North agreed with Nurse, saying, “'Looking at that specific photo, yes, those appear to be tape-in or beaded-row extensions.” “I'd say she's likely wearing premium quality, European human hair extensions, probably 18 to 20 inches in length,” North spilled.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance captioned the photo of Melania and Donald Trump, 'President Trump will lead a great American comeback!'

As OK! previously reported, Melania and Donald’s visit to the stock exchange came after she was largely absent from his 2024 campaign. However, the President-Elect, 78, recently declared she would be living with him in the White House. After rumors swirled that Melania would be splitting her time between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., once Donald starts his second term, the father-of-five insisted she would be a part of the presidential estate full-time.

When asked if she would be joining him in the historic mansion, Donald, "Oh, yes." "She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does—she does them well," he said. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."

Source: MEGA 'What's with the women bashing,' one person replied after Melania Trump received criticism only for her hair extensions.

Donald noted that people like Melania because she is not constantly trying to be in the spotlight. "But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," he continued. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be — she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."