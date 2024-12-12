or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Boasts Wife Melania Is 'Beloved by the People' as He Confirms She'll Be Joining Him at the White House for Second Term

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his wife Melania would be with him at the White House in 2025.

By:

Dec. 12 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump claimed his wife Melania Trump will be an "active" part of the White House amid rumors the soon-to-be first lady would be splitting her time between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.

When asked if the 54-year-old would be "joining him" at the presidential estate, he responded, "Oh, yes," before heaping praise on his wife of nearly 20 years.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boasts wife melania beloved joining him white house
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said people 'really love' his wife, Melania.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does—she does them well," he said. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."

The president-elect suggested people like her because she is not constantly in the spotlight like some other spouses and family members of people in politics.

"But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," he continued. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be—she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boasts wife melania beloved joining him white house
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump will be first lady, but 'only on her terms,' according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled Melania would take on the role of first lady, "but only on her own terms."

"She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," the source explained. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boasts wife melania beloved joining him white house barron
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is reportedly focused on putting 18-year-old son Barron's needs 'first above everything.'

Article continues below advertisement

A second source echoed that opinion, saying: "She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."

Another insider said one of the tasks the former model will take on during her husband's second term is decorating the White House for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump boasts wife melania beloved joining him white house
Source: MEGA

A source said Melania Trump will take on the role of helping decorate the White House for the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

"Seasonal fun in the sun is more her style, but like any other first lady, she will have duties, and [decorating] is one that is palatable to her," the insider shared. "She has Barron with her, and since he is closer to Washington than if she were hiding out in Palm Beach, she may likely spend more time and devote more honest interest in decorating for Christmas in the White House. This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho, it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new."

Donald spoke with Time magazine about Melania's presence at the White House.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.