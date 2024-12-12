Donald Trump Boasts Wife Melania Is 'Beloved by the People' as He Confirms She'll Be Joining Him at the White House for Second Term
Donald Trump claimed his wife Melania Trump will be an "active" part of the White House amid rumors the soon-to-be first lady would be splitting her time between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.
When asked if the 54-year-old would be "joining him" at the presidential estate, he responded, "Oh, yes," before heaping praise on his wife of nearly 20 years.
"She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does—she does them well," he said. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."
The president-elect suggested people like her because she is not constantly in the spotlight like some other spouses and family members of people in politics.
"But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," he continued. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be—she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled Melania would take on the role of first lady, "but only on her own terms."
"She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," the source explained. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."
A second source echoed that opinion, saying: "She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."
Another insider said one of the tasks the former model will take on during her husband's second term is decorating the White House for Christmas.
"Seasonal fun in the sun is more her style, but like any other first lady, she will have duties, and [decorating] is one that is palatable to her," the insider shared. "She has Barron with her, and since he is closer to Washington than if she were hiding out in Palm Beach, she may likely spend more time and devote more honest interest in decorating for Christmas in the White House. This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho, it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new."
Donald spoke with Time magazine about Melania's presence at the White House.