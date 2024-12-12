Donald Trump Boasts Wife Melania Is 'Beloved by the People' as He Confirms She'll Be Joining Him at the White House for Second Term

"She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does—she does them well," he said. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."

The president-elect suggested people like her because she is not constantly in the spotlight like some other spouses and family members of people in politics.

"But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," he continued. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be—she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."