'Estranged' Melania Trump’s Claims About Husband Donald’s 'Non-Stop' Work Schedule Challenged by Political Commentator: 'How Would She Know?'

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A political commentator is not buying Melania Trump's description of her husband's "non-stop" work schedule. Progressive commentator David Pakman said that the "estranged" first lady should have no idea what Donald's work schedule should be like. "She's basically estranged from Trump, so how would she know how hard and how many hours he's working?" he questioned.

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Source: DAVID PAKMAN SHOW / YOUTUBE Pakman joked about the interview on his YouTube show.

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Melania Hyped Her Husband's Work Ethic in a Recent Interview

Source: MEGA Melania suggested Donald is 'non-stop working.'

Pakman was speaking about Melania's September 23 appearance on Fox and Friends in which she discussed another upcoming documentary about her life and answered some questions about her domestic life with Donald. During the discussion, Melania said, “He’s very focused. He has a lot on his plate. It’s very different, what’s going on around the world now. But I think he’s doing the best that he can. He works nonstop. He has the most energy than anybody. He’s, from morning until evening, nonstop working.” Melania notably spends most of her time in New York, away from the White House. There are also rumors that she will only appear alongside Donald if she is paid to do so.

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'How Would She Know?'

Source: MEGA Pakman joked Melania must know another Donald.

Pakman called up that reporting when joking that Melania ought to have little idea about her husband's schedule. "How would Melania know that Trump is working from morning until evening?" he said in a video on his YouTube channel. "Melania is very independent from Donald Trump, compared to other first ladies. In fact, we have reason to believe she's completely estranged from Donald Trump. It seems as though they are mostly living separately. They have separate bedrooms, when they're even in the same building." Pakman joked that Melania must know of a second Donald Trump that the rest of the world doesn't know about.

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Trump's Schedule Is Publicly Available

Source: MEGA Trump's had trouble staying awake.

Pakman went on to note that President Trump does not seem to actually have a "non-stop" schedule. Trump's schedule is publicly available, and regularly he starts work at 11 a.m. before taking a noon lunch. He also regularly golfs, then spends his nights watching TV and posting to Truth Social. Pakman also noted that Trump is constantly falling asleep on camera in the middle of the afternoon. "So Melania Trump's description is incredible: that Trump is so relentlessly working, that I guess he has to catch up on sleep during work," he noted.

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