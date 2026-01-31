Melania Trump's 'Love' Letter to Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed in Latest Batch of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

An intimate personal email between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the latest release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Melania, 55, who was dating Donald Trump at the time, sent Ghislaine, 64, an email praising a recent article that featured Jeffrey.

Melania Trump Sent Ghislaine Maxwell an Email in 2002

Source: MEGA Melania Trump signed an email to Ghislaine Maxwell 'Love Melania.'

"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture," Melania wrote in an email dated October 23, 2002, at 7:40 p.m. "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" Signing off the message, she wrote, "Love, Melania."

Ghislaine Maxwell Addressed Melania Trump as 'Sweet Pea'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine, currently behind bars on Epstein-related convictions, replied to Melania's email by calling her "sweet pea." “Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Ghislaine wrote. “Keep well.”

The Department of Justice Released More Files Related to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA The Department of Justice released three million documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on January 30.

The emails were included in nearly three million pages of documents the Department of Justice released on January 30 in connection with the convicted s-- offender. There were more than six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Among the materials were redacted images of women in bikinis, along with other photos labeled "nudes." In several images, Jeffrey appeared either holding the women or was visible in the background. The attorney general blasted claims that the Department of Justice shielded Trump, 79, who was known to have a personal relationship with Jeffrey, in the latest release. “We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

The Trump Administration Faces Backlash

Source: MEGA The Trump administration faced to meet a deadline that Trump signed into law in November 2025.