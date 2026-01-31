Melania Trump's 'Love' Letter to Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed in Latest Batch of Jeffrey Epstein Files
Jan. 31 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
An intimate personal email between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the latest release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
Melania, 55, who was dating Donald Trump at the time, sent Ghislaine, 64, an email praising a recent article that featured Jeffrey.
Melania Trump Sent Ghislaine Maxwell an Email in 2002
"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture," Melania wrote in an email dated October 23, 2002, at 7:40 p.m. "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!"
Signing off the message, she wrote, "Love, Melania."
Ghislaine Maxwell Addressed Melania Trump as 'Sweet Pea'
Ghislaine, currently behind bars on Epstein-related convictions, replied to Melania's email by calling her "sweet pea."
“Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Ghislaine wrote. “Keep well.”
- Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List in Newly Released Files
- Bill Clinton All Smiles as He Grips Ghislaine Maxwell's Waist in Newly Released Photos With Jeffrey Epstein
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Flew on Financier's Plane in 1993 With a 20-Year-Old Woman Whose Name Is Redacted in Files
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Department of Justice Released More Files Related to Jeffrey Epstein
The emails were included in nearly three million pages of documents the Department of Justice released on January 30 in connection with the convicted s-- offender.
There were more than six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Among the materials were redacted images of women in bikinis, along with other photos labeled "nudes." In several images, Jeffrey appeared either holding the women or was visible in the background.
The attorney general blasted claims that the Department of Justice shielded Trump, 79, who was known to have a personal relationship with Jeffrey, in the latest release.
“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”
The Trump Administration Faces Backlash
The Trump administration continues to face backlash for releasing the files six weeks after the deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by the president on November 19, 2025.
The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.