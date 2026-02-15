Mar-a-Lago Style! MAGA Goes Glam at Melania Trump's Movie Premiere: Photos
Feb. 14 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Alina Habba
The MAGA squad of Donald Trump loyalists assembled to support Melania Trump and her documentary film, Melania, at the Kennedy Center on January 29.
Alina Habba, the former Counselor to the President of the United States, arrived at the event wearing a black, single-breasted blazer with pearls embroidered on the cuffs. She completed the look with wide-leg trousers, a black leather handbag and black pointed-toe heels.
Brett Ratner and Marc Beckman
Director Brett Ratner and producer Marc Beckman went twinning in all-black ensembles at the high-profile premiere.
Donald Trump
The POTUS stepped out for the night sporting a coordinated two-piece suit with a red silk tie.
"I've noticed that myself. She has been more outspoken. That comes with time. She's done a great job. She's very popular, a very respected person," he told Fox News Digital hile speaking about his wife at the premiere.
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Family
Together with his family, Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the premiere in a classic suit, which featured a navy blue coat, a white inner shirt and a wine-colored necktie.
Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick
Howard and Allison Lutnick were all smiles as they commanded attention at the event.
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce pulled off a sharp, navy blue suit, while his wife donned a white suit and flared bottoms.
Mike and Kelly Johnson
Couple alert! Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly, caught eyes at the Melania premiere.
Mike wore a navy blue suit and accessorized with a champagned-colored necktie, which matched Kelly's satin dress.
Linda McMahon
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was photographed arriving in a white jacket and royal blue dress.
Melania Trump
As the star of the night, Melania made a splash in a black, long-sleeved dress and matching high heels.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj owned the Melania premiere in a cleavage-baring light blue evening gown with a draping detail that highlighted her hourglass figure.
Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet
Melania premiere also welcomed Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet, who looked loved-up on the black carpet.
The U.S. Secretary of War opted for a blue two-piece suit, while his wife stunned in a glamorous wrap dress with sparkly finish.
Richard Grenell
Richard Grenell looked sharp in a navy blue suit at the premiere.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
For the event, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posed for the cameras in a blue suit.
Scott Turner
Scott Turner ditched his jersey and went with a tailored suit at the Melania premiere.