Mar-a-Lago Style! MAGA Goes Glam at Melania Trump's Movie Premiere: Photos

Alina Habba

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's documentary film, 'Melania,' was released on January 30.

The MAGA squad of Donald Trump loyalists assembled to support Melania Trump and her documentary film, Melania, at the Kennedy Center on January 29. Alina Habba, the former Counselor to the President of the United States, arrived at the event wearing a black, single-breasted blazer with pearls embroidered on the cuffs. She completed the look with wide-leg trousers, a black leather handbag and black pointed-toe heels.

Brett Ratner and Marc Beckman

Source: MEGA 'Melania' premiered at the Kennedy Center on January 29.

Director Brett Ratner and producer Marc Beckman went twinning in all-black ensembles at the high-profile premiere.

Donald Trump

Source: MEGA The documentary film explores the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

The POTUS stepped out for the night sporting a coordinated two-piece suit with a red silk tie. "I've noticed that myself. She has been more outspoken. That comes with time. She's done a great job. She's very popular, a very respected person," he told Fox News Digital hile speaking about his wife at the premiere.

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Family

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said she wants to show the public 'what it takes to be a first lady again.'

Together with his family, Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the premiere in a classic suit, which featured a navy blue coat, a white inner shirt and a wine-colored necktie.

Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick

Source: MEGA A trailer for 'Melania' was released in December 2025.

Howard and Allison Lutnick were all smiles as they commanded attention at the event. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce pulled off a sharp, navy blue suit, while his wife donned a white suit and flared bottoms.

Mike and Kelly Johnson

Source: MEGA MAGA supporters attended the black carpet premiere.

Couple alert! Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly, caught eyes at the Melania premiere. Mike wore a navy blue suit and accessorized with a champagned-colored necktie, which matched Kelly's satin dress.

Linda McMahon

Source: MEGA Brett Ratner directed the film.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was photographed arriving in a white jacket and royal blue dress.

Melania Trump

Source: MEGA The director was previously accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

As the star of the night, Melania made a splash in a black, long-sleeved dress and matching high heels.

Nicki Minaj

Source: MEGA Brett Ratner denied the allegations.

Nicki Minaj owned the Melania premiere in a cleavage-baring light blue evening gown with a draping detail that highlighted her hourglass figure.

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet

Source: MEGA A photo of Brett Ratner with Jeffrey Epstein and two women surfaced following the film's premiere.

Melania premiere also welcomed Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet, who looked loved-up on the black carpet. The U.S. Secretary of War opted for a blue two-piece suit, while his wife stunned in a glamorous wrap dress with sparkly finish.

Richard Grenell

Source: MEGA 'Melania' marks Brett Ratner's first film since the sexual assault allegations emerged.

Richard Grenell looked sharp in a navy blue suit at the premiere.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Source: MEGA 'Melania' has earned $13.35 million domestically so far.

For the event, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posed for the cameras in a blue suit.

Scott Turner

Source: MEGA The documentary saw a 67 percent decline at the box office.