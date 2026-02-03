Donald Trump Calls Wife Melania 'Difficult' in New Documentary Before Quickly Correcting Himself
Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
The documentary titled Melania follows Melania Trump in the three weeks leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.
Released on January 30, the film offered viewers a rare glimpse into the life of the first lady.
Melania, 55, makes several statements supporting her husband, yet her voice-over often lacks conviction.
A source revealed that her expressions indicate a certain distance from Donald, which raises questions about their relationship. The documentary portrayed a couple who struggle to connect, particularly evident in the awkward moments captured on film.
Toward the end of the documentary, Donald, 79, refers to Melania as “difficult” as they prepare for their first night in the White House.
He quickly corrects himself, saying, “She’s great.”
This moment, while candid, highlights the tension between them.
Directed by Brett Ratner, the film showcases Melania’s luxurious lifestyle — from her New York City penthouse to Mar-a-Lago and finally the White House.
Critics have expressed disappointment with the film, suggesting it presented a stiff and unnatural portrayal of Melania.
One review from The Age emphasizes that the documentary distracts from the controversies surrounding Donald’s administration.
While some critics panned the film, others found enjoyment in it.
One viewer commented, “We loved it. A life that most people in the world could not fathom.”