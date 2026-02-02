MAGA 'Was All a Lie': Donald Trump's Ex-Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches President in Startling Admission

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's former bestie Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed him and his "Make America Great Again" campaign. “MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie,” the ex-Georgia rep, 51, told YouTuber Kim Iversen. “It was a big lie for the people.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed Donald Trump's Administration

Source: @KimIversen/YouTube The former congresswoman went on a scathing tirade against Donald Trump.

The politician went on to blast the Trump administration, saying that one of the things they care about most is serving “big, big donors." “And if they’re donating to all these things, those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon,” Greene said.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a big ally for the MAGA movement.

“People always think, ‘Oh, it’s his staff.’ They want to blame everyone around him,” the ex-congresswoman continued. “There may be a point where people have to come to grips with this is Donald Trump.” While Greene was once a “true believer” in Trump's ideology and one of his most trusted allies, she's out with the MAGA movement. “America first? I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’” she recalled. “Our tax dollars shouldn’t go to any other foreign country. I don’t care about any of ’em,” she said. “I care about America. I care about our problems.”

Source: MEGA The politician resigned from the House of Representatives in November.

The Republican pundit then spoke about her children and how Trump's ways don't make life any easier for the younger generation. "I care about the fact that my kids, who are Gen Z, will never be able to afford life. That whole generation, they probably won’t be able to buy a house. They can’t afford health insurance. They can’t afford car insurance. Most of their jobs are going to be replaced by AI. Like, that’s the stuff I care about," Greene further explained. “We’ve got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota,” she said, referencing the recent killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE in the city. “Can we not care about that?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Had a Falling Out

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once labeled MTG a 'traitor.'