Melania Trump Purposely Keeps Son Barron 'Separate' From Other Siblings, Insider Claims: 'They're Not Close at All'

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Barron Trump's ultra-exclusive birthday party reportedly left out three of his half-siblings, as mom Melania Trump was said to be calling the shots. Barron celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, and only his half-sister Tiffany Trump got an invitation for the festivities, a news outlet reported.

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Barron Trump 'Isn't Close' With Eldest 3 Siblings

Source: MEGA Barron Trump's three eldest half-siblings were reportedly left off the guest list to his birthday celebrations.

Barron's three older half-siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were believed to have been excluded from the celebrations. "They're not close — at all," a source told the outlet. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list." Donald Trump shares three children — Donald Jr., 48, Ivanka, 44, and Eric, 42 – with his first wife, Ivana Trump. The businessman, 79, later welcomed Tiffany, 32, with his second wife, Marla Maples, whom he was married to from 1993 to 1999.

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There's 'No Bond' Between Barron Trump and His Older Siblings

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly didn't include Donald Trump's eldest three children in the festivities to keep the focus on her son.

The decision to keep Donald's eldest three children was allegedly made deliberately by Melania, 55, in an effort to keep the focus on her son. "Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," the insider said. "Barron didn't grow up with them in the same way. There isn't a real bond."

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Melania Trump Is 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Barron Trump Making Headlines

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly scolded Eric Trump for mentioning Barron in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Multiple outlets reported in November 2025 that Melania is "deeply uncomfortable" with Barron being in the spotlight. So much so, the mom-of-one allegedly went off on Eric after he mentioned Barron during an interview with Megyn Kelly that month. During the discussion, Eric defended his younger brother against rumors that he told former president Joe Biden to "go f--- himself" at Donald's 2025 presidential inauguration. "So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?'" Eric shared during the interview. "And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right' — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that.'"

Melania Trump Reportedly Told Eric Trump to 'Shut His Mouth'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly protects her only son 'like a lioness.'