Melania Trump Purposely Keeps Son Barron 'Separate' From Other Siblings, Insider Claims: 'They're Not Close at All'
April 9 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Barron Trump's ultra-exclusive birthday party reportedly left out three of his half-siblings, as mom Melania Trump was said to be calling the shots.
Barron celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, and only his half-sister Tiffany Trump got an invitation for the festivities, a news outlet reported.
Barron Trump 'Isn't Close' With Eldest 3 Siblings
Barron's three older half-siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were believed to have been excluded from the celebrations.
"They're not close — at all," a source told the outlet. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list."
Donald Trump shares three children — Donald Jr., 48, Ivanka, 44, and Eric, 42 – with his first wife, Ivana Trump.
The businessman, 79, later welcomed Tiffany, 32, with his second wife, Marla Maples, whom he was married to from 1993 to 1999.
There's 'No Bond' Between Barron Trump and His Older Siblings
The decision to keep Donald's eldest three children was allegedly made deliberately by Melania, 55, in an effort to keep the focus on her son.
"Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," the insider said. "Barron didn't grow up with them in the same way. There isn't a real bond."
- Melania Trump Is 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Spotlight on Son Barron — Insiders Claim She Told Eric Trump to 'Shut His Mouth'
- 'She's Livid': Melania Trump Could Divorce Donald Trump for Using Son Barron in Political Post, Source Claims
- Donald and Melania Trump's Holiday Rules Revealed: Guests Urged Not to 'Bother' 'Quiet' Barron
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Melania Trump Is 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Barron Trump Making Headlines
Multiple outlets reported in November 2025 that Melania is "deeply uncomfortable" with Barron being in the spotlight.
So much so, the mom-of-one allegedly went off on Eric after he mentioned Barron during an interview with Megyn Kelly that month. During the discussion, Eric defended his younger brother against rumors that he told former president Joe Biden to "go f--- himself" at Donald's 2025 presidential inauguration.
"So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?'" Eric shared during the interview. "And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right' — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that.'"
Melania Trump Reportedly Told Eric Trump to 'Shut His Mouth'
"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack that month.
"She told Eric to shut his mouth," the insider claimed, adding that the former model "protects that boy like a lioness."
"She's deeply uncomfortable with Barron trending again," the source continued. "He's in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."