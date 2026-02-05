or
Article continues below advertisement
Melania Trump Reveals Barron's Decision to Stay in the Car After Multiple Assassination Attempts on Dad Donald

split photo of Melania & Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump revealed why son Barron stayed in the car during events amid security threats.

Profile Image

Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump recently unveiled profound insights into her family's struggles in her new documentary, Melania, which premiered in theaters on Friday, January 30.

The film, directed by Brett Ratner, highlights the stark reality the first lady faced in the lead-up to her husband’s return to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania Trump opened up about security fears in her new documentary.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump opened up about security fears in her new documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

During planning meetings for the inaugural parade, Melania raised critical security questions.

“How did this area get secured? Does everybody get screened? Are we getting out of the car?” she asked, reflecting her deep concern for her family’s safety after enduring numerous threats.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania's concern followed multiple assassination attempts against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Melania's concern followed multiple assassination attempts against Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary reveals the emotional toll of the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump. Melania emphasized Barron’s need for security, stating, “He will not go out of the car.”

Article continues below advertisement

One such event remains vivid in the public's memory. In July 2024, a gunman targeted the president during a public appearance in Butler, Penn. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired from a rooftop, leaving a lasting impact on the family. Melania later described witnessing the attack as a moment that forced her to confront the fragility of their lives.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania Trump questioned whether security measures are truly safe.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump questioned whether security measures are truly safe.

Article continues below advertisement

The threats continued into the fall. In September 2024, a man was arrested after a rifle barrel was spotted protruding from a fence during the president’s golf outing in West Palm Beach, Fla. Amid these incidents, Melania expressed her doubts about the effectiveness of the security measures in place.

Article continues below advertisement

“How could that be safe?” she questioned, voicing her genuine concerns.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The first lady admitted she felt relieved when the inauguration moved indoors.
Source: MEGA

The first lady admitted she felt relieved when the inauguration moved indoors.

Article continues below advertisement

In an introspective moment, Melania shared her feelings about the inauguration’s indoor shift due to bad weather.

“In truth, I was relieved,” she stated, finding comfort in a more secure environment.

Amazon invested heavily in the documentary, reportedly spending $75 million for rights and marketing.

