Melania Trump Reveals Barron's Decision to Stay in the Car After Multiple Assassination Attempts on Dad Donald
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Melania Trump recently unveiled profound insights into her family's struggles in her new documentary, Melania, which premiered in theaters on Friday, January 30.
The film, directed by Brett Ratner, highlights the stark reality the first lady faced in the lead-up to her husband’s return to the White House.
During planning meetings for the inaugural parade, Melania raised critical security questions.
“How did this area get secured? Does everybody get screened? Are we getting out of the car?” she asked, reflecting her deep concern for her family’s safety after enduring numerous threats.
The documentary reveals the emotional toll of the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump. Melania emphasized Barron’s need for security, stating, “He will not go out of the car.”
One such event remains vivid in the public's memory. In July 2024, a gunman targeted the president during a public appearance in Butler, Penn. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired from a rooftop, leaving a lasting impact on the family. Melania later described witnessing the attack as a moment that forced her to confront the fragility of their lives.
The threats continued into the fall. In September 2024, a man was arrested after a rifle barrel was spotted protruding from a fence during the president’s golf outing in West Palm Beach, Fla. Amid these incidents, Melania expressed her doubts about the effectiveness of the security measures in place.
“How could that be safe?” she questioned, voicing her genuine concerns.
In an introspective moment, Melania shared her feelings about the inauguration’s indoor shift due to bad weather.
“In truth, I was relieved,” she stated, finding comfort in a more secure environment.
Amazon invested heavily in the documentary, reportedly spending $75 million for rights and marketing.