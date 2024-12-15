Politics Melania Trump 'Worries' About the Well-Being of 'Innocent' Son Barron Amid 'Hate in the Country': Source Source: MEGA Melania Trump is a 'good sounding board' for her son Barron Trump, 18, amid their life in the public eye.

Melania Trump has always been a shoulder to cry on for her son Barron, 18, amid all the criticism the family receives. According to a source, the mother-of-one, 54 — who tied the knot with President-elect Donald Trump, 78, in 2005 — is concerned for her son’s well-being as her husband enters his second term.

Source: MEGA According to the source, Melania Trump's 'most meaningful moments of life have been with her family' and she wants the same for her son, Barron Trump.

“Melania worries about the hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this,” the insider spilled of the dedicated matriarch. “She is and has been a good sounding board for him. They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight," the confidante noted. "She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible.”

Melania has always been close to her parents and wants the same for her son. “Melania’s most meaningful moments of life have been with her family, and Barron is the lucky benefactor of that love and caring,” the source said.

Source: MEGA Barron Trump, 18, started attending NYU in the fall of 2024.

Another insider echoed how present Melania has been in Barron's day-to-day life. "Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly," the source — who is from Palm Beach, Fla. — shared.

They added: "She wants to encourage him to make friends, be super careful of the haters who can be anywhere — especially on college campuses these days — and keep him mentally healthy by having open communication with him and the rest of her immediate family." As OK! previously reported, the sources’ remarks regarding Melania’s closeness with Barron came after another confidante revealed the Slovenian native wouldn’t allow the youngster to live among his fellow classmates at NYU.

Source: MEGA A source said Barron Trump is 'lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time,' while discussing Melania Trump's presence in his life.

"She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," an insider spilled. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point." Instead of living in university housing with the other freshman, Barron lives with Melania at Trump Tower in Midtown.

"Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation," they stated. "Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible. I see that continuing." One more insider agreed, noting Melania’s anxiety surrounding her son’s welfare contributed to the decision.

Source: MEGA Barron Trump has stepped farther into the spotlight since dad Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

"Melania feels that living at home — versus living in NYU housing — is Barron's best option for the time being," they stated.