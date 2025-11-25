Melania Trump Spends Under 3 Minutes at Christmas Event Before Leaving

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Melania Trump wasn’t exactly in the holiday mood this week. On Monday, November 24, the first lady stepped outside the White House to welcome this year’s official Christmas tree — but the whole moment lasted under three minutes.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” Melania said as she walked around the carriage and posed for a few photos. The white fir, grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, rolled up to the North Portico on a horse-drawn carriage pulled by two Clydesdales named Logan and Ben. Three men in top hats rode along for the delivery.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump greeted the White House Christmas tree for less than three minutes.

Dressed in a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman standing beside the horses. But after a couple of polite greetings and a quick photo op, she headed straight back inside the residence.

Her brief appearance comes amid reports that she’s furious with stepson Eric Trump for bringing up Barron Trump during a recent interview with Megyn Kelly. Eric mentioned the 19-year-old while defending him against rumors claiming he told President Joe Biden to “go f--- himself” during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Source: MEGA The first lady posed for photos and quickly returned indoors.

According to British journalist Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop Substack, sources say Melania was livid that Eric dragged Barron into the conversation on the November 14 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," one insider insisted. The source added that “she told Eric to shut his mouth,” stressing that the former model “protects that boy like a lioness.”

Source: MEGA Reports said she is angry at Eric Trump for mentioning Barron Trump in an interview.

"She's deeply uncomfortable with Barron trending again," the insider continued. "He's in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."

As OK! reported on November 17, Eric told Megyn that Barron never said anything rude to the 46th president during their brief greeting at the inauguration. "Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go f--- himself?'" Eric recalled.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump wants Barron Trump kept out of the public conversation, a source claims.

He added, "So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right' — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that.'"