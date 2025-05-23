Melania Trump Statue Stolen in Slovenia, Artist Says They're 'Sad' It's 'Gone'
A bronze statue of former First Lady Melania Trump has been stolen from her native Slovenia in a brazen act that has shocked local residents. The life-size statue, which depicted Trump, was cut off at the ankles and removed from its place in a field near her hometown of Sevnica, according to reports from Agence France-Presse.
The theft took place on May 13, when police received reports indicating the statue was missing.
A spokesperson for the local police confirmed that officers promptly visited the crime scene and initiated an investigation. "The theft was reported on 13 May and immediately police officers visited the crime scene and launched an investigation," the spokesperson stated.
The bronze sculpture, created by American conceptual artist Brad Downey, was first unveiled in September 2020, replacing a previous wooden version that was the victim of arson.
Downey expressed his disappointment in light of the recent theft, stating, "I'm a bit sad that it's gone."
Although the area where the statue stood was surrounded by a wooden fence, it seems that the perpetrator was undeterred by any security measures in place.
The statue's removal has sparked various speculations about the motivations behind the crime. Downey himself hinted at a possible connection to political events, saying, "My feeling is that it has something to do with the new election [of Donald Trump], but who knows, right?"
This statement reflects a common sentiment in Slovenia, where political opinions regarding Donald and his presidency remain polarized.
Originally from Novo Mesto, Melania spent much of her youth in Sevnica — a town that has become an unlikely tourist attraction due to its connection to the former first lady. The statue was intended not only as a tribute to her heritage but also as a symbol of artistic expression regarding the complex relationship between a foreign-born first lady and her American identity.
In recent times, Slovenia has gained attention for its art scene, and the statue of Melania was no exception. The sculpture, created as a representation of her legacy and cultural impact, raised questions regarding the role of public art in expressing political sentiment.
The ongoing investigation by law enforcement continues to draw interest as local residents discuss what this incident says about their community.
The art piece was an effort to create a dialogue about the values and ideals that shape not just Slovenia, but also America. Its significance extends beyond mere representation; it serves as a point for reflection on the relationship between countries, culture and political ideologies.
Artists like Bad see their work as illuminating these complexities and engaging audiences in thought-provoking discussions.
As the investigation unfolds, one can only speculate about the fate of the stolen statue. Its removal raises broader questions about the safety of public art installations and the motivations behind actions that may seem arbitrary or politically charged. The community of Sevnica remains in a state of shock, grappling with not only the loss of an art piece but also the symbolism of that loss in the context of national identity.
In the wake of the event, local authorities are appealing for any information that may lead to the recovery of the statue.
Residents are being urged to remain vigilant, and the police remain committed to solving the case. Bad remarked on the situation's seriousness, saying, "It's not just a piece of art; it's the community's connection to Melania."