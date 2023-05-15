Donald Trump Leaves Out Wife Melania Trump From Erratic Mother's Day Message

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, May 14, to send an interesting message on Mother's Day — but he failed to mention his wife, Melania Trump.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”