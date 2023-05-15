Donald Trump Leaves Out Wife Melania Trump From Erratic Mother's Day Message
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, May 14, to send an interesting message on Mother's Day — but he failed to mention his wife, Melania Trump.
“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
This is hardly the first time the former president, 76, has not given a shout-out to Melania, 53, at certain events. After he was arrested and arraigned in New York for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair, he spoke out at Mar-a-Lago — but Melania and their son, Barron, were nowhere to be found.
“I built a great business with my family, built a fantastic business,” he told his supporters. “I have a son here who’s done a great job and I have another son here who’s done a great job and Tiffany and Ivanka. Barron will be great someday. He’s tall. He is tall and he’s smart."
As OK! previously reported, the two, who got married in 2005, seem to have a good thing going on behind closed doors.
“The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement,” revealed an insider. “They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time. Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his political career and agenda — and Melania has absolutely no interest in participating."
“She rarely appears at his events and lives apart from him at the club," the insider added.
One of the reasons Melania decided to skip out on Donald's big speech was because “she mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald’s way as long as he stays out of hers,” said the insider. “It works for both of them.”
It seems like Melania is still in awe of her hubby as she was asked about his political campaign.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she told Fox News in an interview published on May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again."