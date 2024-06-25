Melania Trump Is 'Distancing Herself Even More' From Donald as She Is Unlikely to Live With Him If He Wins 2024 Election

Donald was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment sent to Stormy Daniels.

According to Donald, the whole ordeal took a toll on his loved ones.

"It has to affect my family. I think that's really unfair. I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. It's not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that is fake, that is fake stuff. That's the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing. It affects me more than it would if it was just about me. I wish it was just about me," he said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which aired on Thursday, June 6.