Melania Trump Is 'Distancing Herself Even More' From Donald as She Is Unlikely to Live With Him If He Wins 2024 Election

melania trump not going dc trump election
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Melania Trump might cause friction in her marriage to Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 election.

According to insiders, the ex-FLOTUS, 54, is unlikely to move back to Washington, D.C., if Donald, 78, is president for the second time.

melania trump not going dc trump election
Source: mega

Melania Trump might not move back to Washington, D.C., with her husband if he wins the election.

“She’s distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social political scene,” First Women author Kate Anderson Brower told Axios. “I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington.”

The outlet reported that Melania would likely commute between Palm Beach and New York, where her son, Barron, whom she shares with Donald, is rumored to be attending college in the fall. She would only be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue "for ceremonial undertakings like state dinners or special events.”

melania trump not going dc trump election
Source: mega

Melania Trump would likely spend time in Florida and New York if Donald Trump is president again.

“So the prospect of her rolling in for a second full-time stint in the East Wing? Doubtful, according to the handful of Melania-ologists," the outlet reported.

Mary Jordan, author of the Melania biography The Art of Her Deal, said, "Melania does what Melania wants."

melania trump not going dc trump election
Source: mega

Melania Trump is rarely seen with Donald.

As OK! previously reported, Melania didn't attend her husband's hush money trial in New York City, which apparently upset the businessman.

"Absolutely, I know it bothers him. That kind of thing would bother him," Stephanie Grisham said during a Wednesday, May 29, appearance on CNN. "If Mrs. Trump wasn't at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her."

"So I'm sure in this context, it's definitely really bothering him," she added.

melania trump not going dc trump election
Source: mega

Donald Trump said the trial was tough on his wife.

Donald was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment sent to Stormy Daniels.

According to Donald, the whole ordeal took a toll on his loved ones.

"It has to affect my family. I think that's really unfair. I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. It's not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that is fake, that is fake stuff. That's the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing. It affects me more than it would if it was just about me. I wish it was just about me," he said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which aired on Thursday, June 6.

In an interview the week prior, he brought up how Melania has been coping.

"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her. I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this c---," he stated of his wife.

"It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.

