Melania Trump Refuses to Let Son Barron, 18, Live in a Dorm at NYU as She Wants to Be 'Around Him as Much as Possible': Source
Melania Trump won't let her son, Barron Trump, live amongst his college peers anytime soon, according to a source.
The 18-year-old son of President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming first lady have chosen to live at Trump Tower in Midtown rather than in NYU housing at the Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan, where he started his Freshman year in September.
According to multiple insiders, Barron, under the guidance of his mother, decided to continue living in his family's golden tower in the center of Manhattan while attending school.
"She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a political source explained. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point."
"Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation," they added.
"Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it's better to be around him as much as possible," the insider claimed. "I see that continuing."
Another source said, "Melania feels that living at home — versus living in NYU housing — is Barron's best option for the time being."
A separate source said, "Melania is focused on balancing her political duties with the needs of her son during this time. Every mother handles her children the way she feels best."
In a rare sit-down interview with Fox News in September, Melania claimed it was Barron who wanted to live in his dad's New York tower while attending classes.
"It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," Melania said, adding, "I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."
As OK! previously reported, Barron has easily transitioned into college life at NYU.
"He’s at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way," a source familiar with Barron's school life said. "He’s a ladies man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him."