'Rigid' Melania Trump's Thoughts About Her Husband Donald's Birthday Parade Revealed as He Falls Asleep on Camera
In honor of Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the American Military on Saturday, June 14, the president held a parade at the White House.
Although First Lady Melania Trump attended the milestone ceremony, the 55-year-old appeared “rigid” as she supported her husband.
Donald and Melania Trump 'Tense' During Parade
According to body language expert Judi James, Melania mirrored the “military pose of Pete Hegseth on Trump’s other side” as she stood by Donald, indicating “some tension” between the couple.
“Her left hand seems to perform a small ritual that suggests inner tension, or she lifts it to preen her hair as it wafts in the breeze,” Judi noted. “When Trump is seated, it looks like another day in the White House office.”
Donald Trump Dozes Off During Parade
“While Melania performs a wide, Duchenne smile, his smile is the lip-clamped, acknowledging version and his posture slumps as he rests his elbows on his thighs and splays his knees with his hands forming a downward steeple gesture,” Judi added of Melania’s body language as she and the president sat beside each other.
Despite the momentous celebration, the president appeared too tired to give his full attention. In a viral X video, Donald could be seen standing at the podium next to his wife as he closed his eyes and dozed off.
Critics Slam 'Grandpa' Donald Trump After He Falls Asleep During Parade
Military personnel quickly made their way to Donald and Melania to guide them back to their seats, where he continued to close his eyes and appear to fall asleep.
Social media users commented on the X clip to express how dumbfounded they were by Donald’s lack of enthusiasm for his birthday and the military.
“Grandpa had to be asked to leave,” wrote one.
Critics Slam the First Couple's Lack of Chemistry
“Every day it becomes more obvious that the man has dementia and it’s getting worse,” said another.
“He literally just needs to resign and all this can end,” added a third.
Some critics also noted the lack of chemistry between the first couple, saying, “The most not-in-love presidential couple in American history, and I doubt it’s all that close.”
“If this was his birthday parade… can’t wait to see what these lovebirds do for their anniversary celebration,” joked another.
Donald and Melania Trump's Date Night
Days before the parade, Donald and Melania enjoyed a date night to see Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center.
Again, their lack of affection drew comments from critics, including Jimmy Kimmel. During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 12, the late-night host roasted the couple for their awkward relationship.
“Melania is obligated to make no less than two public appearances per calendar year, during which she should refrain from open displays of revulsion, disgust, and/or hatred regardless of current mood… also known as date night for them,” Jimmy quipped.