Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's 'Date Night' With Wife Melania: They 'Realized They Have to Sit Next to Each Other for 3 Hours'

The show came after President Trump’s first visit to the Kennedy Center since he took control of the cultural landmark.

After appointing himself chairman of the board during his presidency and filling it with his own picks, his presence has led to widespread boycotts of the venue.

As OK! previously reported, a video shared on X captured the moment when the first couple entered the room, leading them to clench their fists and shout at the president as boos rang out through the theater.

According to reports, some cast members in the musical chose to skip the opening night due to Donald's attendance.