Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's 'Date Night' With Wife Melania: They 'Realized They Have to Sit Next to Each Other for 3 Hours'
Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing roast of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s latest “date night” at the Kennedy Center to see Les Misérables.
On his show, Jimmy shared images of the couple on the red carpet, revealing a less than enthusiastic vibe as they posed together.
The late-night host suggested that Melania’s attendance was simply a “requirement” of their prenuptial agreement. “Melania is obligated to make ‘no less than two public appearances per calendar year, during which she should refrain from open displays of revulsion, disgust, and/or hatred regardless of current mood… also known as date night for them,’” Jimmy quipped. He then humorously rebranded the couple as “Don Valjean and Lady Misérable,” perfectly summing up their somber expressions.
“That is the look of a couple that realized they have to sit next to each other for three hours,” the comedian remarked, getting a laugh from his audience.
The show came after President Trump’s first visit to the Kennedy Center since he took control of the cultural landmark.
After appointing himself chairman of the board during his presidency and filling it with his own picks, his presence has led to widespread boycotts of the venue.
As OK! previously reported, a video shared on X captured the moment when the first couple entered the room, leading them to clench their fists and shout at the president as boos rang out through the theater.
According to reports, some cast members in the musical chose to skip the opening night due to Donald's attendance.
Jimmy continued to highlight the irony of the evening, joking that while act 2 of Les Misérables typically showcases “the people standing up against their king,” the president “called in the National Guard and squashed the whole thing” after act 1. The late-night host also took the opportunity to poke fun at other attendees, sharing snaps of Vice President J.D. Vance with Usha Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and “his hostage” Cheryl Hines, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi walking the red carpet. “It’s like the Tony Awards for the people who want to take away the rights of everyone at the Tony Awards,” he joked, leaving the audience in stitches.
This was Donald and Melania's first public outing in a while.
Before attending the premiere, Melania joined her husband for a 10-minute media appearance, during which a nationwide protest began to break out over the president's harsh immigration crackdown in Los Angeles and other cities.