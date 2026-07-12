Melanie Martinez Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Ex Oliver Tree
July 12 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Melanie Martinez, the ex-girlfriend of singer Oliver Tree, has spoken out following his tragic death at age 32. The news of Tree’s passing has left many in shock, particularly his former partner, who expressed her grief on social media.
On June 14, Martinez shared her heartfelt feelings on her Instagram Story.
“Been an absolute wreck today,” she wrote. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone.”
Martinez and Tree dated for nearly a year in 2019.
She fondly recalled his “contagious and warm” laugh and unique perspective on life.
“His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring,” she said.
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Tree’s death occurred under tragic circumstances, as reports indicate that two helicopters collided mid-air in southwest Rio de Janeiro on June 14, resulting in six fatalities, including the musician. Sources confirm that Tree was preparing for performances in Lisbon, Portugal, after having recently performed in São Paulo.
The singer was well-known for his hits, such as “Life Goes On” and “Miss You,” and had a significant social media presence with over 3 million followers on Instagram. His final post, shared shortly before his death, featured highlights from his trip to Brazil, including soccer and cooking.
The music community is in mourning, with many stars paying tribute to Tree.
Bebe Rexha tweeted her shock, stating, “I can’t believe it. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.”
Comedian Whitney Cummings also shared her thoughts, describing Tree as “one of the most talented people on earth.”
She emphasized his character, stating, “Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist can and should be.”