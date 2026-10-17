Melissa Gilbert Reacts to Major Legal Victory in Husband Timothy Busfield's Child Abuse Case

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Timothy Busfield's wife Melissa Gilbert shared a cryptic Instagram post following news a judge threw out his indictment on child sexual abuse charges on Friday, October 16. "So shines a good deed in a weary world,” a message said on Gilbert's account. The quote hails from 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

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Timothy Busfield's Indictment Was Tossed on October 16

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield turned himself in to New Mexican authorities in January.

The 62 year old then took to her Instagram Story to post a New York Times article titled "Judge Dismisses Child Sexual Abuse Charges Against Timothy Busfield." The Thirtysomething alum, 69, had his motion to dismiss his indictment granted following claims that prosecutors acted improperly with their handling of the case.

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Source: MEGA 'So shines a good deed in a weary world,' Melissa Gilbert's Instagram quote read.

"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses," New Mexico District Court Judge Joseph Montaño said in court documents. "In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies," he continued.

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Timothy Busfield Was 'Relieved and Grateful' Over the Judge's Decision

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

"The State, however, remains free to institute new criminal proceedings against Defendant," the filing added. Montaño also noted that the decision did not protect Busfield from future allegations. Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office rep Nancy Laflin addressed the news, saying in a statement: "Our office has received the order and is evaluating our options to determine how we will proceed." Busfield’s attorney, Amanda Fayerberg, also said Friday the actor was “relieved and grateful” after being informed of the judge’s decision.

Timothy Busfield Was Charged With 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact With a Minor

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield’s lawyer, Amanda Fayerberg, said he was 'relieved' over the judge’s decision.