Timothy Busfield Claims His Career Is Over After Criminal Sexual Contact Case: 'I’ll Never Work Again'

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Timothy Busfield said his acting career is effectively over after he was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 earlier this year. "I'll never, I don't, I'll never work again just based on people's fear that I would do this again and, and even if it wasn't true, I'm done," the 69-year-old told a grand jury in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to testimony obtained by USA Today on Wednesday, July 15. Busfield also said, "I'm canceled." He added, "I've lost TV shows, a movie they've digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I'm done. This is not about me or a pity thing."

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Timothy Busfield Said His Family Has Been Affected

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield claimed the allegations have devastated his family as he expressed concern for Melissa Gilbert.

During nearly two hours of testimony, Busfield told the 12-person grand jury that he was most concerned about how the case would impact his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, and the rest of his family. "My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge," he said. "My wife and her business, I'm not going to break that." Gilbert has continued to focus on her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie. She has also been selling products inspired by Little House on the Prairie, following renewed interest in the franchise after Netflix debuted its reboot earlier this month.

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Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield claimed parents coached their children to make false allegations against him over a TV casting dispute.

According to Busfield's testimony, he believed the allegations came from parents who were upset that their children were not asked back for the fourth season of The Cleaning Lady. He claimed they coached the children to make false accusations against him for improper conduct. As he addressed the grand jury, Busfield acknowledged the seriousness of the case. "This is all very real and the stakes are very high," he said.

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Actor Denies Allegations Ahead of 2027 Trial

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield maintained his innocence as prosecutors moved forward with child sexual contact charges.

On February 6, Busfield was indicted in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. The allegations involve two child actors who worked with him on The Cleaning Lady, where he served as both producer and director from 2022 to 2025. Busfield, however, has denied any improper contact with the children. His attorney, Larry Stein, previously said his client is innocent and argued that the evidence will support that position as the case moves through the courts. "What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial," Stein said.

Trial Scheduled for May 2027

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield is set to stand trial in 2027 after surrendering to authorities following his indictment.