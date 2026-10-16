Timothy Busfield's Child Sexual Abuse Case Dismissed as Judge Rules Prosecutors Failed to Act in a 'Fair and Impartial Manner'

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Timothy Busfield's child sexual abuse case was dismissed following allegations that prosecutors acted improperly. A New Mexico judge granted the West Wing actor's motion to dismiss his indictment on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor on Friday, October 16, on the grounds of procedural violations during the grand jury proceedings.

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Judge Rules Prosecutors Failed to Act in a 'Fair and Impartial Manner'

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him on June 18.

"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses," New Mexico District Court Judge Joseph Montaño said in court documents. "In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies," the judge wrote.

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Timothy Busfield Could Be Prosecuted in the Future

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield maintained his innocence as prosecutors moved forward with child sexual contact charges.

According to Montaño's ruling, grand jury members expressed interest in hearing additional witness testimony on three different occasions. However, prosecutors allegedly told the jury that subpoenas had to be issued at least 36 hours in advance. The jurors were also allegedly instructed that at least eight of the 12 members had to agree that additional testimony was necessary before they could hear from more witnesses. No further requests for witness testimony were made after those instructions. Montaño noted that the decision did not protect Busfield from future allegations. Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Nancy Laflin addressed the headlines, saying, "Our office has received the order and is evaluating our options to determine how we will proceed."

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Timothy Busfield Faced 4 Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield surrendered himself to authorities on January 13.

As OK! previously reported, Busfield faced four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child following alleged incidents that occurred between late 2022 and early 2024 when he was working as a director on The Cleaning Lady. Prosecutors claimed that the producer allegedly abused twin boys when they were 7 and 8 years old, accusing him of inappropriately making physical contact while on the set of the series. One victim claimed Busfield touched his g------ several times, according to the complaint. Busfield surrendered himself to the authorities in New Mexico on January 13, though he has maintained his innocence.

Timothy Busfield Motion to Dismiss in June

Source: MEGA 'The Cleaning Lady' ran from January 2022 to June 2025.