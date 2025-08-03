NEWS Melissa Gilbert Reflects on Tumultuous Romance With Rob Lowe: 'I Wasn't Prepared for the Fandom' Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram; Mega Melissa Gilbert shared candid memories of her rocky six-year relationship with Rob Lowe, admitting she wasn’t prepared for the fandom that came with his rising fame. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Melissa Gilbert isn't holding back about her six-year relationship with Rob Lowe, describing it as "very tumultuous" and revealing how his skyrocketing fame impacted their romance during the '80s. The Little House on the Prairie actress, now 61, opened up about her experiences on the latest episode of the "I Choose Me" podcast with host Jennie Garth. Together, they discussed the challenges they faced in their early relationships under the public eye.

Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram Melissa Gilbert went out with Rob Lowe for six years.

Looking back on her romance with Lowe, which lasted from 1981 to 1987, Gilbert reflected, "I guess looking back on those six years, I mean, I was such a baby when Rob and I were together. I was 17 and we broke up for the last time when we were 23 and it was very tumultuous." The challenges intensified as Lowe gained fame following his breakout role in The Outsiders in 1983. "I felt like a bit of an old sage in the business at that point because I'd been doing it for so long," she admitted. "And I was still on Little House on the Prairie when we met, and it had already been years, and he was sort of starting out. He'd done a little bit of television. And so I was able to sort of sit back and watch this meteoric rise happen."

Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram; Mega Melissa Gilbert ‘wasn't prepared’ for the intense fandom surrounding Rob Lowe.

Despite her experience, Gilbert revealed was not ready for the challenges that came with fame. "I was prepared for all of having to go to premieres and things and award shows and all of that, but I wasn't prepared for the fandom and frankly, the girls," she said. Initially, she viewed other women as her "sisters," but her experience quickly changed that perspective. "I always thought that every girl and woman was my sister. We're sisters, but it was not evident at all when Rob and I were a couple," Gilbert recalled. "I mean, it was like I didn't exist. They just pushed right past me and stuck phone numbers in his pockets and stuff."

Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram Melissa Gilbert recalled women slipping phone numbers into Rob Lowe’s pockets.

Her feelings went beyond jealousy. "To say it was disconcerting is doing it a big disservice," she continued. "It was hard and horrible. I think I learned a lot about what didn't work for me, actually, and what I wouldn't stand for later on." Despite the painful lessons, Gilbert acknowledged the positive times they shared together. "They hurt. They're hard because they usually are born of heartbreak and angst, but those are really valuable and important lessons… We had some really, really, really fun times," she said.

Source: Mega Melissa Gilbert, now 61, is married to Timothy Busfield; Rob Lowe wed Sheryl Berkoff in 1991.