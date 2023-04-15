Rob Lowe & Son John Owen's Cutest Moments Over The Years: Photos
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff welcomed their second son, John Owen, into the world in 1995.
28 years later, the pair teamed up to co-create and costar in Unstable, a sitcom that tells the story of a father and son who are forced to work together at a research company.
"We have a great relationship, my dad and I, but we’re like best friends," John Owen gushed to Variety. "So getting to play a father and son is like adding in that missing puzzle piece. He’s a great dad."
Rob also opened up getting the opportunity to act and write alongside his son, calling it a "very proud moment."
"I got to marvel at his facility for writing, which he’s had since he was in grade school, and his ability to jump into the comedy world against heavyweights like Fred Armisen and hold his own," he continued. "As an actor, and particularly as a co-producer, creator with him, being able to have somebody who thinks like me, has the same wants and needs as I do, it’s like having a second brain on the set. That’s super helpful to have in a partner."
Last March, John Owen wished his dad a happy birthday by sharing a sweet snapshot of them together in younger years. "What a man, what a father, what a career. LOVE YOU!" he captioned the pic.
The Outsiders actor was all smiles as he held his son in this adorable candid.
"Major #throwback to prove that Dad has been hogging the make up chair since the late 90’s...." the 28-year-old playfully wrote next to a picture of the Parks and Rec star getting camera-ready.
Rob and John Owen took a moment to pose for a serene selfie near the beach.
The Lowe family grinned for the cameras during their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.
The father-son duo stunned in matching green coats on a Father's Day outing shared in June 2021.
The lookalike actors showed off their biceps to fans and followers after a workout.
Rob and John Owen looked dapper at the 2017 CBS Television Studios Summer TCA Soiree.
