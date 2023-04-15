Rob Lowe & Son John Owen's Cutest Moments Over The Years: Photos

"We have a great relationship, my dad and I, but we’re like best friends," John Owen gushed to Variety. "So getting to play a father and son is like adding in that missing puzzle piece. He’s a great dad."

Rob also opened up getting the opportunity to act and write alongside his son, calling it a "very proud moment."

"I got to marvel at his facility for writing, which he’s had since he was in grade school, and his ability to jump into the comedy world against heavyweights like Fred Armisen and hold his own," he continued. "As an actor, and particularly as a co-producer, creator with him, being able to have somebody who thinks like me, has the same wants and needs as I do, it’s like having a second brain on the set. That’s super helpful to have in a partner."