Jeffrey Epstein Emails Reveal Why He 'Stopped Talking' to Bill Clinton After Broken Promise
Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
New details about Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton's falling out have come to light.
The House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein's emails on Wednesday, November 12, shockingly exposed the alleged reason he ended his friendship with the former president.
Clinton was among many — including Donald Trump — to have their names mentioned in thousands of emails provided to Congress by Epstein's estate.
One newly released conversation included an email log between Epstein and Kathryn Ruemmler — who served as White House counsel to former President Barack Obama.
The messages exposed Ruemmler's close bond with Epstein and their frequent chats about politics ahead of the 2016 election.
Jeffrey Epstein Said His 'Memory Is a Friend Killer'
"My memory is a friend killer — I stopped talking to Clinton when he swore, with whole hearted conviction, that he had done something. He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before," Epstein wrote to Ruemmler in an email dated January 23, 2016.
In response, the attorney declared, "He obviously said something to you yesterday that was disturbing, and you don’t want to tell me. Just tell me — I can take it. I promise."
Barack Obama's Former Lawyer Calls Bill Clinton a 'Psychopath'
"I was wrong," Epstein admitted, to which Ruemmler replied, "I will just say I told you so. Not to sound overly dramatic, but he is very close to being a psychopath — he has no conscience. It's scary."
Epstein said he "could never ever verify its authenticity," before confessing, "Yes."
Digging for further confirmation, Ruemmler asked: "Meaning I win the bet that I will never receive an apology and acknowledgment of acceptance of responsibility?"
"You were right and I was wrong. Humble pie, crow or my own words is what I get to eat today. Your choice," Epstein answered.
Bill Clinton Mentioned in Another Jeffrey Epstein Email From 2018
It's unclear how long Epstein and Clinton "stopped talking" for, however, as the former Democratic leader was mentioned again in an email sent to Epstein on April 5, 2018.
"Let's do a men of the world conference," theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss suggested to Epstein, attaching a drafted invite list with names including Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and director Woody Allen.
All of the individuals had been hit with serious sexual misconduct allegations throughout their careers.