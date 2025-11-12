Jeffrey Epstein Emails Reveal Why He 'Stopped Talking' to Bill Clinton After Broken Promise

Article continues below advertisement

New details about Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton's falling out have come to light. The House Oversight Committee's release of Epstein's emails on Wednesday, November 12, shockingly exposed the alleged reason he ended his friendship with the former president. Clinton was among many — including Donald Trump — to have their names mentioned in thousands of emails provided to Congress by Epstein's estate.

Source: House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein admitted he 'stopped talking' to Bill Clinton in a 2016 email.

One newly released conversation included an email log between Epstein and Kathryn Ruemmler — who served as White House counsel to former President Barack Obama. The messages exposed Ruemmler's close bond with Epstein and their frequent chats about politics ahead of the 2016 election.

Jeffrey Epstein Said His 'Memory Is a Friend Killer'

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton has vehemently denied knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

"My memory is a friend killer — I stopped talking to Clinton when he swore, with whole hearted conviction, that he had done something. He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before," Epstein wrote to Ruemmler in an email dated January 23, 2016. In response, the attorney declared, "He obviously said something to you yesterday that was disturbing, and you don’t want to tell me. Just tell me — I can take it. I promise."

Barack Obama's Former Lawyer Calls Bill Clinton a 'Psychopath'

Source: MEGA A former Barack Obama lawyer accused Bill Clinton of having 'no conscience.'

"I was wrong," Epstein admitted, to which Ruemmler replied, "I will just say I told you so. Not to sound overly dramatic, but he is very close to being a psychopath — he has no conscience. It's scary." Epstein said he "could never ever verify its authenticity," before confessing, "Yes." Digging for further confirmation, Ruemmler asked: "Meaning I win the bet that I will never receive an apology and acknowledgment of acceptance of responsibility?" "You were right and I was wrong. Humble pie, crow or my own words is what I get to eat today. Your choice," Epstein answered.

Bill Clinton Mentioned in Another Jeffrey Epstein Email From 2018

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019.