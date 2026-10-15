NEWS Melissa Gilbert Says There's a Lot of 'Sorrow' and Turmoil' in Her Life Amid Husband Timothy Busfield's Child Sexual Abuse Charges Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert shared her 'uncertainty and sorrow' as husband Timothy Busfield faces minor criminal sexual contact charges. Joshua Sila Oct. 15 2026, Updated 7:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Melissa Gilbert shared a personal update about her life on Tuesday, October 13, describing the difficult emotions she's been experiencing. "There's a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now," Gilbert wrote on Instagram. "A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow." Her post comes amid the criminal case against her husband, Timothy Busfield, who faces four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

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She Finds Comfort by the Water

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert explained that spending time in her peaceful lakeside surroundings helps relieve her stress and brings her comfort.

The Little House on the Prairie star posted scenic photos of the water and trees near her home, along with a video of her dogs fetching a ball. She reflected on how the landscape around her helps her cope with difficult days. "There's also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had," she continued. "When I feel unsettled, unsafe or unsure, all I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes," the Diary of Anne Frank star wrote in the since-deleted post. "This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches and my mind stops racing. I love where we live."

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Her Move Upstate Came During a Difficult Year

Source: MEGA Following her husband's arrest, Melissa Gilbert relocated to upstate New York full-time, mourning the loss of their planned future.

In June, Gilbert revealed that she was leaving her Manhattan apartment on the Upper West Side to live full-time in upstate New York. The move came months after Busfield's arrest. In an April interview with Good Morning America, Gilbert described the impact the criminal case against Busfield had on their shared future. "Our life as we knew it is done," she told George Stephanopoulos. "We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects."

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She Supports Her Husband in the Case

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert feared her husband is permanently canceled professionally despite being completely confident the court will eventually exonerate him.

During the same interview, Gilbert discussed the professional consequences she feared for Busfield. "For Tim, it's done. He's canceled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy," she said. However, she remained optimistic things would work out. "I am 100 percent confident he will be exonerated," she added.

The Charges Remain Before the Court

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to four sexual contact counts ahead of his May 2027 trial.