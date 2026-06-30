or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melissa Gilbert
OK LogoNEWS

Melissa Gilbert Goes Off on 'Stage Parents' in Scathing Rant as She's Left 'Truly Heartbroken' Over Costar Daveigh Chase's Death at Age 35

image of Melissa Gilbert and daveigh chase
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert wrote a lengthy tribute to her one-time costar Daveigh Chase.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert paid an emotional tribute to late costar Daveigh Chase, who died on June 16 at the age of 35.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 62, mourned The Ring star on Monday, June 29, in a lengthy Instagram post where she also slammed "stage parents" for not paying close enough attention to their children while working in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert Described Daveigh Chase as 'Bubbly' and 'Professional'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of daveigh chase
Source: MEGA

Daveigh Chase died on June 16 at the age of 35.

Gilbert noted alongside a childhood photo of Chase how she shot an unaired pilot with her over 20 years ago.

"I only worked with Daveigh a couple of days but I could see she was bright both in countenance and in mind. She was bubbly, sweet and professional. But there was something else there, a push or need to perform …for her parents," the Little House on the Prairie actress penned.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy busfield
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert also gave advice to child stars in her post.

“Today, reading the circumstances of Daveigh’s death, I’m truly heartbroken,” Gilbert wrote. “I certainly understand substance addiction disorder, but this sweet girl’s death is so much more.”

"I’ve also been around a lot of stage parents. Many child actors grow up just fine, whether they stay in 'the business' or not. That is 100% due to really solid, wise parenting," Gilbert added.

She also stated "child stardom is not a guarantee of dysfunction," however, it's the parents' responsibility to not let their kids "lose sight" of what truly matters.

MORE ON:
Melissa Gilbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert Warns Parents to Make Sure Acting Is 'Something the Child Really Wants'

image of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy busfield
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert's husband Timothy Busfield is currently facing his own legal battles.

"So few child actors continue on to have careers as actors. For most, it goes away, and when that happens it not only devastates the child but it turns the whole family upside down," she continued, adding she would tell parents of child stars to "make sure that they are doing it for the right reasons."

Gilbert also urged parents to take their kids to an accountant "so that he or she knows exactly what he or she is making, and where it is going. To be sure it’s something the child really wants."

Melissa Gilbert's Husband Timothy Busfield Was Arrested for Child Sexual Assault

image of daveigh chase
Source: MEGA

'The Ring' star passed away due to AIDS.

Shortly before Chase passed away, she was diagnosed with meningitis and several “serious” blood infections that turned her body septic, according to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez.

Her cause of death was found to be AIDS, alongside chronic polysubstance use, which is described as using more than one drug at the same time or within a short period of time.

Gilbert's post also comes amid her husband Timothy Busfield's legal troubles, as he faced allegations of child sexual assault earlier this year.

The Thirtysomething actor, 69, surrendered himself to New Mexico authorities in January and is facing four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child following alleged incidents that happened between 2022 and 2024 when he was working as a director on The Cleaning Lady.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.