Melissa Gilbert Goes Off on 'Stage Parents' in Scathing Rant as She's Left 'Truly Heartbroken' Over Costar Daveigh Chase's Death at Age 35

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Melissa Gilbert paid an emotional tribute to late costar Daveigh Chase, who died on June 16 at the age of 35. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 62, mourned The Ring star on Monday, June 29, in a lengthy Instagram post where she also slammed "stage parents" for not paying close enough attention to their children while working in Hollywood.

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Melissa Gilbert Described Daveigh Chase as 'Bubbly' and 'Professional'

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase died on June 16 at the age of 35.

Gilbert noted alongside a childhood photo of Chase how she shot an unaired pilot with her over 20 years ago. "I only worked with Daveigh a couple of days but I could see she was bright both in countenance and in mind. She was bubbly, sweet and professional. But there was something else there, a push or need to perform …for her parents," the Little House on the Prairie actress penned.

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Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert also gave advice to child stars in her post.

“Today, reading the circumstances of Daveigh’s death, I’m truly heartbroken,” Gilbert wrote. “I certainly understand substance addiction disorder, but this sweet girl’s death is so much more.” "I’ve also been around a lot of stage parents. Many child actors grow up just fine, whether they stay in 'the business' or not. That is 100% due to really solid, wise parenting," Gilbert added. She also stated "child stardom is not a guarantee of dysfunction," however, it's the parents' responsibility to not let their kids "lose sight" of what truly matters.

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Melissa Gilbert Warns Parents to Make Sure Acting Is 'Something the Child Really Wants'

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert's husband Timothy Busfield is currently facing his own legal battles.

"So few child actors continue on to have careers as actors. For most, it goes away, and when that happens it not only devastates the child but it turns the whole family upside down," she continued, adding she would tell parents of child stars to "make sure that they are doing it for the right reasons." Gilbert also urged parents to take their kids to an accountant "so that he or she knows exactly what he or she is making, and where it is going. To be sure it’s something the child really wants."

Melissa Gilbert's Husband Timothy Busfield Was Arrested for Child Sexual Assault

Source: MEGA 'The Ring' star passed away due to AIDS.