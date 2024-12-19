REALITY TV Melissa Gorga Claps Back at Enemy Teresa Giudice for Taking Credit for Her Sprinkle Cookie Company Source: MEGA Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have had a feud since 2013.

It’s not about the sprinkle cookies! On the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Melissa Gorga, 45, reacted to sister-in-law and enemy Teresa Giudice’s comment regarding her new cookie company.

Melissa Gorga said 'sprinkle cookies are my absolute favorite' when discussing her new company, Sprinkle by MG.

The drama began when Gorga launched her venture in December and Giudice seemed to take credit. “You’re welcome,” the 52-year-old penned on social media at the time.

On WWHL, Gorga clapped back at Giudice after a fan asked for her thoughts on the situation. “Well, she’s welcome for giving her someone to hate on for the last decade. So, she’s welcome!” the mother-of-three said.

During Season 3 of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,' Teresa Giudice famously threw away sprinkle cookies Melissa Gorga gave her.

Host Andy Cohen joked, “You’ve both done so much for each other,” to which Gorga agreed, “We really have.” Gorga gave insight into her new brand, Sprinkle by MG, when she announced the company on December 10.

“Everyone knows sprinkle cookies are my absolute favorite,” she began. “We had that iconic scene [on The Real Housewives of New Jersey] and I’ve always wanted to come out with my own — it’s been a long time coming.” During Season 3 of the show, Gorga famously brought the Italian sweets to Teresa, who later threw away the treats.

Melissa Gorga is married to Teresa Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga.

“Everywhere I go, people give me sprinkle cookies, [whether] it was at book signings or when they come to Envy,” Gorga added, referring to her store in New Jersey. “When we go to Dolores’ [Catania’s Battle for Brooklyn’ baseball] games, everyone holds up ‘Team Sprinkle’ [signs].” Over the years, Gorga and Giudice’s ongoing feud has dominated RHONJ, however, in Season 14, the duo decided they would not talk to one another, causing producers to revamp the series.

Though Gorga’s job may be in jeopardy, she discussed the possibility of leaving the show in August. “I am prepared for anything at this point, obviously because of all the rumors that are out there,” she stated on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I am fully prepared for anything.”

Andy Cohen joked that enemies Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice have 'done so much for each other.'

“I think I would realize that her and I are two extremely different characters, so to speak, on the show,” the reality star continued. “So, if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of, like, the darker route, then I need to say that is not a show that I want to be on anyway.” The brunette beauty then alluded to her broken relationship with Giudice.