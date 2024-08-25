Melissa Gorga Admits She Doesn't Want to Be on 'Toxic' 'RHONJ' If Enemy Teresa Giudice Returns

"Because of all the rumors that are out there, I am fully prepared for anything," Gorga said of the possibility of RHONJ being rebooted for Season 15 due to the deep divides between the women. "I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters."

"So if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of the darker, whatever it is, route, then I need to say, ‘That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,’ which it truly isn’t," she continued. "I do want to be on [RHONJ]. I do not want to be on that toxic s--- so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss."