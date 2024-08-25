Melissa Gorga Admits She Doesn't Want to Be on 'Toxic' 'RHONJ' If Enemy Teresa Giudice Returns
Melissa Gorga seems to have one strong condition for her to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
During the Bravo star's recent appearance on the "Two T’s In a Pod" podcast, she made it clear that there won't be any future for her on the franchise if her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, is a part of the cast.
"Because of all the rumors that are out there, I am fully prepared for anything," Gorga said of the possibility of RHONJ being rebooted for Season 15 due to the deep divides between the women. "I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters."
"So if Bravo decides to go that route and kind of the darker, whatever it is, route, then I need to say, ‘That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,’ which it truly isn’t," she continued. "I do want to be on [RHONJ]. I do not want to be on that toxic s--- so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss."
As OK! previously reported, Giudice has stayed strong in her stance that she will not be exiting the series she started in 2009 unless Bravo dismisses her. "No, I’m not leaving. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave," the Skinny Italian author explained during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark.
However, during a chat on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," Giudice said she will never be seen on camera with the Envy boutique owner again. "I'm all about The Godfather movie. You never go against the family. I live by that. I stand by that. I'm a loyal person," she explained.
"I mean, I did forgive them because again, my parents were around, and I didn’t want to hurt my parents. My parents were so, after the christening, the first scene, my father... My parents were so upset. They’re like, 'What?' Me and my brother were best friends. We always got along. We never fought. We were really best friends until this happened. Until the show," the mother-of-four noted.
As for Gorga, she exclusively told OK! she's focused on putting the drama behind her. "I feel good about how it ended, honestly," the "On Display" singer said.
"Even though it's a crazy finale, I am at peace with it. It made me feel like I wasn't crazy. It validated all of the feelings I've always had. I was right on all my decisions and I have no regrets," Gorga added.