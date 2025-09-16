Melissa Gorga Leaves Joe in Shocking New 'Wife Swap' Trailer After Insisting They're 'the Last Couple on Earth' That Would Participate in the Show
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga picked up and left Joe Gorga for a new family — in Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition, that is.
On September 15, a trailer for the new show — which features Gorga, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas — dropped, showing the ladies getting out of their comfort zone.
Joe Gorga Gave Melissa a Pillow With His Face on It Before She Left
“Can you imagine swapping lives with someone else?” Katsanavas asks in the teaser, as viewers see the women packing their bags to swap their extravagant lives with common folk. “Who would do that?”
Before taking off on her journey, the entrepreneur insists she and Joe Gorga are “the last couple on earth that would swap.” After saying she hates sleeping without him, Joe presents Melissa with a parting gift — a pillow with his face on it.
Angie Katsenavas Has to Change a Toilet in Her New Home
Emily, for her part, admits she’s doing the swap that sees her placed in New Jersey to make her husband, Shane, “so uncomfortable.”
After Wendy tells her children they’re “getting a new mommy,” viewers are shown some of the common women, who are now “going to live the life of a Real Housewife.”
Naturally, they're seen having problems with their new husbands, children as they adjust to their new households.
Angie is then shown arriving at her trailer, decked out in designer wear and full glam. “I’m definitely overdressed and underprepared,” she exclaims, before she scrubs a toilet with her hand over her nose.
- Melissa Gorga Reveals Watching Marriage Struggles Play Out On Season 11 Of 'RHONJ' Brought Her & Husband Joe Gorga Closer
- 'It's Very Raw': Season 11 Of 'RHONJ' Will Show Intimate Look At Melissa & Joe Gorga 'Struggling' In Their Marriage
- 'RHONJ' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga 'Absolutely' Filmed 'Wife Swap' as Rumors Swirl Over Delayed Permit, Kim DePaola Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Emily Simpson Breaks Down Over Her Struggles
In other parts of the preview, Wendy is seen shouting to her new family, “Welcome to Wendy’s world,” in addition to Joe confessing Melissa is “not his wife” tonight and he likes Michelle, his new wife.
Emily, who has had a tough time with her son Luke’s health, is seen breaking down in tears, saying she feels “so overwhelmed” by everything.
“We have the same struggles,” the woman she swapped with replies.
Joe Gorga's Inappropriate Joke to Melissa
The trailer ends with Joe making one of his characteristic sexual jokes while their daughter, Antonia, glares at them.
“I’ve been vegan for 48 hours,” he tells Melissa. “You know how long I’ve been waiting to give you the meat?”
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition premieres on Bravo on October 14.