REALITY TV NEWS Melissa Gorga Leaves Joe in Shocking New 'Wife Swap' Trailer After Insisting They're 'the Last Couple on Earth' That Would Participate in the Show Source: MEGA Melissa Gorga is seen leaving Joe Gorga in a shocking new trailer for 'Wife Swap.' Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 16 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition premieres October 11th!



Angie K, Emily Simpson, Melissa Gorga, and Wendy Osefo will trade families with four other women with different lifestyles and backgrounds! #RHONJ #RHOSLC #RHOP #RHOC pic.twitter.com/S1VUDa8Byf — MCFP (Mary Cosby Fan Page) (@Mary_CosbyFan) September 16, 2025 Source: @Mary_CosbyFan/X Joe Gorga makes an inappropriate joke to Melissa Gorga when she returns home.

Joe Gorga Gave Melissa a Pillow With His Face on It Before She Left

Source: @Mary_CosbyFan/X Joe Gorga gave Melissa a pillow with his face on it when she left home.

“Can you imagine swapping lives with someone else?” Katsanavas asks in the teaser, as viewers see the women packing their bags to swap their extravagant lives with common folk. “Who would do that?” Before taking off on her journey, the entrepreneur insists she and Joe Gorga are “the last couple on earth that would swap.” After saying she hates sleeping without him, Joe presents Melissa with a parting gift — a pillow with his face on it.

Angie Katsenavas Has to Change a Toilet in Her New Home

Source: @Mary_CosbyFan/X Angie Katsanevas is decked out in full glam when she arrives at a trailer for her 'Wife Swap.'

Emily, for her part, admits she’s doing the swap that sees her placed in New Jersey to make her husband, Shane, “so uncomfortable.” After Wendy tells her children they’re “getting a new mommy,” viewers are shown some of the common women, who are now “going to live the life of a Real Housewife.” Naturally, they're seen having problems with their new husbands, children as they adjust to their new households. Angie is then shown arriving at her trailer, decked out in designer wear and full glam. “I’m definitely overdressed and underprepared,” she exclaims, before she scrubs a toilet with her hand over her nose.

Emily Simpson Breaks Down Over Her Struggles

Source: @Mary_CosbyFan/X Emily Simpson broke down crying after her swap.

In other parts of the preview, Wendy is seen shouting to her new family, “Welcome to Wendy’s world,” in addition to Joe confessing Melissa is “not his wife” tonight and he likes Michelle, his new wife. Emily, who has had a tough time with her son Luke’s health, is seen breaking down in tears, saying she feels “so overwhelmed” by everything. “We have the same struggles,” the woman she swapped with replies.

Joe Gorga's Inappropriate Joke to Melissa

