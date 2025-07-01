'RHONJ' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga 'Absolutely' Filmed 'Wife Swap' as Rumors Swirl Over Delayed Permit, Kim DePaola Reveals
As rumors swirl that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga would not be able to film her new show Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition after a legal letter surfaced online, Kim DePaola exclusively told OK! the truth. According to the note, which was sent by lawyer William J. Rush to Judge Darren T. DiBiasi in New Jersey, Joe Gorga and Melissa alleged the borough of Franklin Lakes, where they reside, was delaying issuing them a permit allowing them to film.
'Wrongfully Witholding' Joe and Melissa From Filming
“Plaintiffs are alleging that Defendants are wrongfully withholding reality television performers and are under contract to film at their residence on June 6, 2025,” the letter reads. “In order for filming to take place… the application and all other permits have to be filed with the Borough Clerk by May 30, 2025.”
The note requested the court hear this order at their “earliest convenience,” so if Joe and Melissa were “granted the requested relief,” they could file their paperwork and film the show.
The Show Was 'Absolutely' Taped
While some internet chatter suggested the Gorgas would not be able to film, RHONJ friend Kim confirmed they “absolutely” ended up taping the Wife Swap episode.
“They did fire a letter off to Franklin Lakes, as you saw online, but it ended up getting approved,” Kim shared. “Multiple people saw cameras at their house and drones filming. So, any reports to the contrary that they didn’t film, couldn’t work it out or were fired from the show are false.”
'The Cookie Sales Aren't Cutting It'
Kim is confident Melissa, who is beloved by Bravo fans, will look her best on the series.
“I’m sure she will come off good on the show as she’s the best at knowing how to be fake nice,” Kim elaborated. “At the end of the day, she needs the check to pay her bills, so it’s good she was able to work this out, or she may have been in a bad spot. It’s clear the cookie sales aren’t cutting it.”
A Bad Accident
As OK! reported, Melissa confirmed she was in a serious car accident on June 27.
“I had no idea that it was — [I] was shocked,” she confessed about the incident. “My airbags exploded. White powder started flying into my face from the airbags. [The] car was leaking something. I was so nervous I couldn’t get out. I was in shock. My door wouldn’t open because of the airbag, and I was scared that it was going to blow up. I was really scared that it was going to turn on fire — ‘cause you know when you drive down the road and you see cars on fire.”
Gorga, who said she was having a “panic attack” in her car during the ordeal, is doing OK but still “pretty bruised up everywhere.”