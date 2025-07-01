'RHONJ' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga 'Absolutely' Filmed 'Wife Swap' as Rumors Swirl Over Delayed Permit, Kim DePaola Reveals

As rumors swirl that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga would not be able to film her new show Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition after a legal letter surfaced online, Kim DePaola exclusively told OK! the truth. According to the note, which was sent by lawyer William J. Rush to Judge Darren T. DiBiasi in New Jersey, Joe Gorga and Melissa alleged the borough of Franklin Lakes, where they reside, was delaying issuing them a permit allowing them to film.

“Plaintiffs are alleging that Defendants are wrongfully withholding reality television performers and are under contract to film at their residence on June 6, 2025,” the letter reads. “In order for filming to take place… the application and all other permits have to be filed with the Borough Clerk by May 30, 2025.”

The note requested the court hear this order at their “earliest convenience,” so if Joe and Melissa were “granted the requested relief,” they could file their paperwork and film the show.