Melissa Gorga Plays Coy About 'RHONJ' Test Filming: 'Can't Confirm or Deny'

Melissa Gorga Feels 'RHONJ' Has to 'Be Real'

Source: MEGA Melissa Gorga said she's 'ready to go' when Bravo gives the greenlight to start 'RHONJ' filming.

Gorga said they’re “ready to go” when it comes to filming. “I feel like our answer never really changes when it comes to the show. I do think it should be an authentic relationship, though,” she continued. “Anyone who’s trying to say it should come back with unauthentic relationships. I just think it would be a huge mistake.” She insisted whatever path the show takes, it has to “be real.” “It’s got to be a true group of friends or I really don’t think it works,” Gorga elaborated. “That’s just the facts, no matter which way it goes. I just feel like it needs to be a real group of friends.”

Will 'RHONJ' Focus on Melissa and Joe Gorga?

Source: MEGA A source said 'RHONJ' was being built around Joe Gorga and 'the lighthearted comedy he brings.'

As OK! previously reported, an insider dished Bravo was focused on retooling the show to center around Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga. “The world of RHONJ is, of course, ever evolving, but there’s seeming to be a strong focus right now on Joe Gorga and building the show around the lighthearted comedy he brings,” the source said, explaining the show had gotten too dark in its past iteration. The insider said this would “of course” mean Melissa would be “back as a Housewife.”

Who Else Does Bravo Want for 'RHONJ'?

Source: MEGA An insider confirmed Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga took part in test filming for 'RHONJ' recently.

“Bravo is also focused on Dolores Catania, as is evidenced by their putting her on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” they noted. According to the source, Bravo is also focused on one other familiar face at this point in time: Margaret Josephs, whom they noted is “also expected to be returning to the franchise when it finally comes back.” “Bravo has continued to show a vested interest in her and has invited her to BravoCon,” they explained. “Aside from Dolores, Teresa [Giudice] and Melissa, Margaret is the only other RHONJ star invited to the event. It’s likely they are planning to keep her on the franchise, as she has real drama and the viewers tend to like her. She’s funny, quick-witted and has truly ‘brought it’ to the show since she came on. If Bravo was planning to can her, she 100 percent would NOT be at BravoCon.”

Test Filming for 'RHONJ' Took Place Without Teresa, an Insider Shared

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice did not participate in test filming for 'RHONJ,' a source shared.