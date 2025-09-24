or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Melissa Gorga
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Melissa Gorga Plays Coy About 'RHONJ' Test Filming: 'Can't Confirm or Deny'

Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga played coy about 'RHONJ' test filming in a recent interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga played coy when asked about recent reports regarding test filming for the next season of the show.

“We can’t confirm or deny, so we don’t know,” Gorga said in an interview on a red carpet. “The last thing Andy Cohen said was that we’re close, which is awesome. We’re all crossing our fingers, whatever Bravo decides.”

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gorga Feels 'RHONJ' Has to 'Be Real'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga said she's 'ready to go' when Bravo gives the greenlight to start 'RHONJ' filming.

Gorga said they’re “ready to go” when it comes to filming.

“I feel like our answer never really changes when it comes to the show. I do think it should be an authentic relationship, though,” she continued. “Anyone who’s trying to say it should come back with unauthentic relationships. I just think it would be a huge mistake.”

She insisted whatever path the show takes, it has to “be real.”

“It’s got to be a true group of friends or I really don’t think it works,” Gorga elaborated. “That’s just the facts, no matter which way it goes. I just feel like it needs to be a real group of friends.”

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'RHONJ' Focus on Melissa and Joe Gorga?

Photo of Joe and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

A source said 'RHONJ' was being built around Joe Gorga and 'the lighthearted comedy he brings.'

As OK! previously reported, an insider dished Bravo was focused on retooling the show to center around Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga.

“The world of RHONJ is, of course, ever evolving, but there’s seeming to be a strong focus right now on Joe Gorga and building the show around the lighthearted comedy he brings,” the source said, explaining the show had gotten too dark in its past iteration.

The insider said this would “of course” mean Melissa would be “back as a Housewife.”

MORE ON:
Melissa Gorga

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Else Does Bravo Want for 'RHONJ'?

Photo of Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

An insider confirmed Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga took part in test filming for 'RHONJ' recently.

“Bravo is also focused on Dolores Catania, as is evidenced by their putting her on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” they noted.

According to the source, Bravo is also focused on one other familiar face at this point in time: Margaret Josephs, whom they noted is “also expected to be returning to the franchise when it finally comes back.”

“Bravo has continued to show a vested interest in her and has invited her to BravoCon,” they explained. “Aside from Dolores, Teresa [Giudice] and Melissa, Margaret is the only other RHONJ star invited to the event. It’s likely they are planning to keep her on the franchise, as she has real drama and the viewers tend to like her. She’s funny, quick-witted and has truly ‘brought it’ to the show since she came on. If Bravo was planning to can her, she 100 percent would NOT be at BravoCon.”

Test Filming for 'RHONJ' Took Place Without Teresa, an Insider Shared

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice did not participate in test filming for 'RHONJ,' a source shared.

Another insider spilled test footage has been filmed, but Teresa didn't participate in the shoot.

“There are lots of rumors trying to be put out that Teresa filmed test footage for RHONJ, but the truth is she didn’t,” they explicitly stated. “Her fans can say whatever they want but Melissa, Margaret and Dolores filmed with new women.”

Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.