REALITY TV NEWS Teresa Giudice ‘Did Not’ Film Test Footage for ‘RHONJ’ as Bravo to Likely ‘Move on Without Her,’ Source Claims Source: Bravo Teresa Giudice 'did not' film test footage for 'RHONJ,' as Bravo is likely to 'move on without her,' according to a source. Stacey Sanderson Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

While there have been numerous rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, an insider confirmed to OK! a shocking new update — Teresa Giudice did not film any of the recent test footage for the new season. As fans of the show know, Giudice has been the longest-standing cast member on the franchise, as she’s been a part of the series since day one.

Teresa Giudice 'Didn't' Film Test Footage for 'RHONJ,' a Source Shared

Source: Bravo Teresa Giudice did not film test footage for Season 15 of 'RHONJ.'

If she was to no longer be on the show, it would definitely shake things up, as she’s long been considered the “star” of the series. While some people online claimed Giudice had filmed test footage, the source insisted that’s not the case. “There are lots of rumors trying to be put out that Teresa filmed test footage for RHONJ, but the truth is she didn’t,” they explicitly stated. “Her fans can say whatever they want but Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania filmed with new women.”

Teresa Giudice 'Didn't Film at All,' According to an Insider

Source: Bravo A source shared it's 'looking probable' Bravo is 'moving on without' Teresa Giudice.

The insider noted the test footage “recently wrapped” filming and “it went well,” indicating a positive update for the show. “Teresa, on the other hand, did not film at all,” they continued. “It’s really looking probable Bravo is moving on without her, and the show’s future does not include her.” While the insider acknowledged her “diehard followers” and “fans” will “end up saying this isn’t true” and that the show “won’t go on without her,” they reiterated this is the direction things will likely go in. “As it stands now, her fans are going to be very disappointed,” they concluded.

Bravo Is 'Building the Show' Around Margaret Josephs

Source: Bravo A source previously dished Bravo is pursuing 'building' 'RHONJ' around Margaret Josephs.

As OK! recently reported, an insider dished Bravo is looking to make Josephs the star of the show going forward. “Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” they shared. “Dolores and Melissa are both close with Margaret, so that part is aligned,” they continued. “And, Marge isn’t scared to be dramatic, but she’s also funny and quick-witted. Additionally, she’s always been open with her life and doesn’t hide things. She truly embodies everything a ‘Real Housewife’ has always meant to be.” While casting can always change, the source stated that “for the time being,” the focus is on putting Josephs “front and center” with Gorga and Catania alongside her.

A Source Claimed 'RHONJ' Is 'Definitely' Returning

Source: Bravo Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are expected to appear on 'RHONJ' Season 15.