3 'RHONJ' Stars Retained by Bravo as Rest of the Cast Is Let Go in Shocking Move, Kim DePaola Confirms
The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in limbo — but long-standing friend Kim DePaola spilled to OK! some moves have been made to retain some of the cast, while others have been let go for good.
“The women were all officially released from their contracts due to it having been six months since they wrapped any filming related to RHONJ,” she shared. “Due to this, they are technically let go.” While this sounds like a death sentence of sorts for the show, DePaola insisted it’s not. “What I can tell you, though,” she continued, “is that three of the women were given letters by the network to keep them engaged/as a token of good faith to show they’re still interested in working with them. This isn’t necessarily for RHONJ, but they will be working with three of the women in some capacity going forward.”
DePaola confirmed fans are going to be in for a bit of a wait, as no decisions will be made soon. “Bravo and Andy Cohen have repeatedly said, nothing will be decided in terms of RHONJ until 2026,” she added. “All of their shows for this year are mapped out and RHONJ is not factored into that.”
As OK! reported on January 30, Jennifer Aydin is one of the women not returning to the hit franchise.
Amid her Jersey Mike’s fiasco — in which Aydin explained workers were taking a long time to make sandwiches, leading her to film two of the employees, including one who was elderly, and complained about the older worker’s attitude — an insider dished Bravo elected not to move forward with her.
“There’s no excuse [to do that],” they shared. “And with her ‘apologies,’ she’s more or less doubled down on it. I also believe this has affected her husband’s business. She needs to read the room — look what’s going on in the country and in the world. People are suffering and you’re over there like, ‘My diamonds are real’ and ‘I’m a celebrity.’”
Aside from the Jersey Mike's ordeal, the source added Bravo was unhappy Aydin gave “screeners” — early copies of the episodes the cast receives to watch before they air on TV — to bloggers during her last season on the show. “You can’t do that and get away with it,” the insider asserted.