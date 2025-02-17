3 'RHONJ' Stars Retained by Bravo as Rest of the Cast Is Let Go in Shocking Move, Kim DePaola Confirms

As OK! reported on January 30, Jennifer Aydin is one of the women not returning to the hit franchise.

Amid her Jersey Mike’s fiasco — in which Aydin explained workers were taking a long time to make sandwiches, leading her to film two of the employees, including one who was elderly, and complained about the older worker’s attitude — an insider dished Bravo elected not to move forward with her.

“There’s no excuse [to do that],” they shared. “And with her ‘apologies,’ she’s more or less doubled down on it. I also believe this has affected her husband’s business. She needs to read the room — look what’s going on in the country and in the world. People are suffering and you’re over there like, ‘My diamonds are real’ and ‘I’m a celebrity.’”