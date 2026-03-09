Melissa Joan Hart, 49, Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation After Losing Nearly 20 Pounds: Photo
March 9 2026, Updated 10:41 a.m. ET
Melissa Joan Hart is proudly showing off the results of her latest health journey.
The 49-year-old actress recently shared a stunning beach photo on Instagram while enjoying a tropical vacation. The snapshot gave fans a look at her toned figure after she revealed she had lost nearly 20 pounds.
Best known for starring in hit shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey, Hart looked relaxed and confident as she posed along the shoreline.
In the photo, Hart wore a bright blue bandeau-style bikini top paired with a matching wrap skirt tied at the hip. Standing barefoot in the sand with ocean waves behind her, she struck a playful pose with one hand resting on her head and the other on her hip.
The beachy background added to the laid-back vacation vibe. Gentle waves rolled in behind her while a small boat floated offshore and distant islands appeared under a soft sky.
Hart kept the caption simple.
“New profile pic. #beachvibes,” she wrote alongside ocean and shell emojis.
Fans quickly filled the comment section with compliments for the actress.
“a vision of mermaid smokeshow! 🩵,” one wrote.
Another follower added, “Wow babe. Gorgeous! ❤️🔥.”
“So far this is the best thing I've seen today,” a third chimed in.
“Natural Beauty,” another user commented.
“U were my crush when I was a teenager. Greetings from Perú! ❤️,” a fifth fan gushed.
The bikini moment comes shortly after Hart opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped her lose weight — even while going through perimenopause.
Speaking with People at Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy viewing party on February 1, she shared how her focus shifted toward overall health and strength. The event supports the rocker’s charity Janie’s Fund, which helps neglected and abused girls.
“I actually feel stronger and better than I have in a really long time,” she said.
The Clarissa Explains It All alum — who turns 50 on April 18 — explained that she’s been working out “really hard” as part of what she describes as “a health journey, like a longevity journey.”
“I just wanted to feel better. It had nothing to do with losing weight. I really didn't think I could lose weight anymore, being in midlife and perimenopause and all those things, I was like, ‘Can I really lose weight? I don't think I can,” she shared.
However, the child star was pleasantly surprised by the results, as she said she “lost about 18 pounds last year.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can make weight loss more challenging for many women.
Hart explained that the changes started with small lifestyle adjustments. It began with “just trying to feel better. And in doing that and discovering fasting and cutting sugars and cutting alcohol — I haven’t had a drink in over a year.”
She added that removing alcohol from her routine made a big difference.
“I just don't even enjoy drinking. So why bother? So I cut these things out of my life, and I started to feel better. And in doing that, I lost a lot of weight and kind of feel great,” Hart stated.