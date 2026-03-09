Melissa Joan Hart, 49, Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation After Losing Nearly 20 Pounds: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Joan Hart is proudly showing off the results of her latest health journey. The 49-year-old actress recently shared a stunning beach photo on Instagram while enjoying a tropical vacation. The snapshot gave fans a look at her toned figure after she revealed she had lost nearly 20 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @melissajoanhart/Instagram Melissa Joan Hart shared a beach photo on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Best known for starring in hit shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey, Hart looked relaxed and confident as she posed along the shoreline. In the photo, Hart wore a bright blue bandeau-style bikini top paired with a matching wrap skirt tied at the hip. Standing barefoot in the sand with ocean waves behind her, she struck a playful pose with one hand resting on her head and the other on her hip.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The beachy background added to the laid-back vacation vibe. Gentle waves rolled in behind her while a small boat floated offshore and distant islands appeared under a soft sky. Hart kept the caption simple. “New profile pic. #beachvibes,” she wrote alongside ocean and shell emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly filled the comment section with compliments for the actress. “a vision of mermaid smokeshow! 🩵,” one wrote. Another follower added, “Wow babe. Gorgeous! ❤️🔥.” “So far this is the best thing I've seen today,” a third chimed in. “Natural Beauty,” another user commented. “U were my crush when I was a teenager. Greetings from Perú! ❤️,” a fifth fan gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress revealed she has lost nearly 20 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

The bikini moment comes shortly after Hart opened up about the lifestyle changes that helped her lose weight — even while going through perimenopause. Speaking with People at Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy viewing party on February 1, she shared how her focus shifted toward overall health and strength. The event supports the rocker’s charity Janie’s Fund, which helps neglected and abused girls.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I actually feel stronger and better than I have in a really long time,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melissa Joan Hart said she began focusing on her health and fitness.

Article continues below advertisement

The Clarissa Explains It All alum — who turns 50 on April 18 — explained that she’s been working out “really hard” as part of what she describes as “a health journey, like a longevity journey.” “I just wanted to feel better. It had nothing to do with losing weight. I really didn't think I could lose weight anymore, being in midlife and perimenopause and all those things, I was like, ‘Can I really lose weight? I don't think I can,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the child star was pleasantly surprised by the results, as she said she “lost about 18 pounds last year.” According to the Mayo Clinic, hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can make weight loss more challenging for many women.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star also stopped drinking alcohol more than a year ago.