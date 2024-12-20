Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She and Husband Mark Wilkerson Have 'Worked Hard' on Their 21-Year Marriage: 'We've Always Supported Each Other'

Now that their three kiddos are getting older, it's been "rewarding" for the blonde beauty to see "them follow their interests."

"Mason, for example, decided to follow his passion for aviation and now is a pilot. Braydon is taking a few courses on sports management as he begins to explore possible career and college choices. And my youngest Tucker, he’s the baby of the family at 12 years old and keeps us on our toes," she shares.

For the Hallmark star, "fame has never been a focus in my life," which is why she's eager to give her kids a normal upbringing.

"The love I have for my family and the time we spend together is always my main concern. I love to work and entertain but my kids are only small once and everything I do, every job I take is as much for them as for me," she notes.