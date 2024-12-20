Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She and Husband Mark Wilkerson Have 'Worked Hard' on Their 21-Year Marriage: 'We've Always Supported Each Other'
Though Melissa Joan Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, have been married for 21 years, they still make sure to spend time with one another amid their busy schedules.
"One of the ways is with lunch dates when we can. We are usually too tired to get dressed up for a fancy dinner for date nights, so we like to meet up for lunch. It's more casual and comfortable," the actress, 48, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with World Vision to promote her "Beloved" Friendship Bracelets as a featured item in this year's catalog.
"We’ve always supported each other as a team with work, staying healthy and with the kids. We’ve worked hard through different stages of life to show the kids that we are a united front. We’ve learned to back each other up and check in with each other to make sure we’re on the same page when there is something the kids are asking for so they can't pull one over on us," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, who shares kids Mason, Braydon and Tucker with Wilkerson, adds.
Now that their three kiddos are getting older, it's been "rewarding" for the blonde beauty to see "them follow their interests."
"Mason, for example, decided to follow his passion for aviation and now is a pilot. Braydon is taking a few courses on sports management as he begins to explore possible career and college choices. And my youngest Tucker, he’s the baby of the family at 12 years old and keeps us on our toes," she shares.
For the Hallmark star, "fame has never been a focus in my life," which is why she's eager to give her kids a normal upbringing.
"The love I have for my family and the time we spend together is always my main concern. I love to work and entertain but my kids are only small once and everything I do, every job I take is as much for them as for me," she notes.
"When we started growing our family, we decided that we wanted more of a suburban life for the boys. So, we moved to Connecticut, Lake Tahoe, and most recently, Nashville. We like showing the boys different areas and different ways of life," she continues, noting that her kids don't think she's cool despite her successful career in Hollywood.
Since Hart, who first partnered with World Vision in 2019, loves the holidays, she is making sure her whole family is involved in her work with World Vision.
"Partnering with World Vision is extremely important to me and I have enjoyed every minute of being an ambassador over the last six years, especially during the holidays. My favorite part about Christmas is the World Vision Gift Catalog — as soon as I receive it in the mail, I start circling the donations and gifts for friends, family, and even my sons’ teachers. The catalog offers all kinds of handcrafted gifts, including bracelets, bowls and scarves, so you can find anything for that person in your life. The money you donate to each gift goes to World Vision and their projects that empower children and families to overcome poverty," she says.
She continues: "I think it is so important for our boys to see the work that World Vision is doing and that there are parts of the world that are struggling. I want them to know we can do so much good — with our time, our energy, our money — to be able to help people in need. I find it crucial to display acts of kindness and charitable behavior in front of our kids. I really enjoyed having them with me the last time I went into the field with World Vision and they saw first-hand the impact and value of what giving back and providing for a community looks like. I believe we’re called to it, and my husband and I want our children to learn what gifts they have and how they can share it. As they grow, they can be a shining light to others and that’s so important."
After working with World Vision, "a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to helping children, families, and communities overcome poverty and injustice, as well as responding to urgent disasters like Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the U.S. and humanitarian crises around the world," for quite some time, Hart loves "knowing" the donations are making a "lasting impact on children and their communities."
"I have witnessed the very complex and beneficial systems that World Vision provides – including access to clean water and food – and their focus is on solutions that are sustainable and life-changing. I have gone to the field twice to see their work first-hand and it’s had a profound impact on me and my family. World Vision works in nearly 100 countries including some of the hardest places in the world to be a child. Through World Vision’s work, every 60 seconds a family gets the tools to overcome poverty. I love all kinds of community outreach on a local and wider level, and with World Vision I am able to do both because of their global presence," she explains.
This year, she's spreading the news about her handcrafted gift “Wrapped in Peace” scarf, which "is beautifully dyed and crafted using traditional methods by talented artisans in Vietnam," she says. "With a donation of $100 or more to the World Vision Fund, you can receive this beautiful scarf while helping families in need. The World Vision Fund supports all the incredible work this organization does, empowering children and families to thrive with reliable access to essentials like clean water, healthcare, education, and more — as well as responding when disaster strikes."
"There is a wide variety of handcrafted gifts on the website, and people can also donate physical items for kids and families in need, choosing from hundreds of life-changing options like livestock, malaria-preventing bed nets, bicycles for health workers, fruit trees, wheelchairs, Bibles, emergency shelter, and many others that promote lasting change. I love to give goats, chickens, and medical and school supplies. I know I can always get my friends and family something from World Vision’s Gift Catalog and they’ll know it’s going to help someone else," she adds.
Ahead of the holiday season, Hart is looking forward to her annual Ugly Sweater Christmas party with her friends, in addition to spending Christmas with her family in snowy Lake Tahoe, especially since she's "been very busy" this past year.
"I'm excited to announce my movie Killing. The Competition will be out this spring on Lifetime, and this winter I'll be busy with my new Netflix Christmas movie that I am producing, which is a festive rom-com titled A Merry Little Ex-Mas with Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé. A few other projects are coming up, but you’ll have to stay tuned!"
For now, Hart urges others to do good and think of others.
"This holiday season, people can make a difference to a family or a child’s life by giving a meaningful gift from World Vision’s Gift Catalog. By donating, you’re providing clean water, education, or emergency aid, that brings hope to those who need it most. Visit https://donate.worldvision.org/giftcatalog to choose a gift that can help change lives for good," she concludes.