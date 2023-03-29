Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Gut-Wrenching Experience Helping Kids Escape From Nashville School Shooting: 'Enough Is Enough'
A real life hero. Melissa Joan Hart shared how she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, made sure children were safe and sound after a shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.
"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," the actress, 46, shared in an emotional video, which was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28. "They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So, we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children."
“My kids go to school right next to the school where there was a shooting today,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, who shares Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10, with Wilkerson, continued. “We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”
The blonde beauty, who was on her way to her children's school for parent-teacher conferences, when she saw the situation unfold, said she and her brood were all "OK."
Hart concluded, “I don’t know what to say anymore. Enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families.”
"Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story," the mom-of-three wrote in the caption.
The shooter killed three 9-year-old students: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, in addition to Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher; Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; and Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian, police said.
“All of Tennessee was hurt yesterday,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a video statement on March 28.
“We can all agree on one thing – that every human life has great value. We will act to prevent this from happening again. There is a clear desire in all of us, whether we agree on the action steps or not, that we must work to find ways to protect against evil,” Lee added.
Hart is not the only celebrity to speak out about the tragedy — Kristin Cavallari, Maren Morris and Jessie James Decker stated children need to have more protection going forward.