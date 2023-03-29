Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Gut-Wrenching Experience Helping Kids Escape From Nashville School Shooting: 'Enough Is Enough'

A real life hero. Melissa Joan Hart shared how she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, made sure children were safe and sound after a shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," the actress, 46, shared in an emotional video, which was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28. "They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So, we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children."