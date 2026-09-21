Melissa McCarthy Believes 'No One' in the Ramsey Family Could Have Killed JonBenét: 'That's What My Gut Says'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Think The Family Was Responsible

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said she had to decide what she believed happened to JonBenét Ramsey to fully step into the role.

While preparing for the performance, Melissa said she privately decided what she believed happened to JonBenét. "Yes. Just my personal feeling. My heart says no one in the family could have done that," the actress told Variety. "I don't have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that's what my gut says. Which I probably am not supposed to say." "But shooting that, I had to pick. I had to have that for myself, if nothing else," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Initially Said 'No' To The Role

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy revealed she initially had 'no interest' in the role of Patsy Ramsey.

The actress previously admitted she wasn't immediately interested in taking on the role of JonBenét's mother. After looking more deeply into the case, however, Melissa said her perspective changed. "The more I started to [look into the case], I was really floored by the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family," she explained. Melissa also reflected on her own reaction to the case when she was younger, recalling seeing a tabloid featuring JonBenét and thinking, "How could you dress a little girl like that?" "I had never put it together that I was a part of [judging them]," Melissa shared. "I went willingly. And that's on me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Series Isn't A 'Whodunit'

Source: MEGA The new Netflix TV series comes out on December 10.

The Netflix series examines the tragedy surrounding JonBenét's death, as well as the theories and intense public attention that followed. "This is not a whodunit. It's not like, 'Ooh, there's a big reveal!'" the Bridesmaids actress revealed. "This is a character study of everyone who was caught in the undertow, and a look at all of us — as a civilization, really." "We do show all these different theories. They were all real working theories. Showing the chaos of it is something that we've not seen," she said.

Melissa McCarthy Felt 'Protective' Of Patsy Ramsey

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said that while she was acting as Patsy Ramsey, she became 'very fond' of her.