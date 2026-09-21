or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melissa McCarthy
OK LogoNEWS

Melissa McCarthy Believes 'No One' in the Ramsey Family Could Have Killed JonBenét: 'That's What My Gut Says'

image of Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy opened up about what she personally believes happened to JonBenét Ramsey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy has revealed what she personally believes happened to JonBenét Ramsey while preparing to portray her mother, Patsy Ramsey, in Netflix's "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey."

The show, which revisits the 1996 killing of 6-year-old JonBenét in her family's Colorado home, is set to premiere on December 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Think The Family Was Responsible

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Melissa McCarthy said she had to decide what she believed happened to JonBenét Ramsey to fully step into the role.
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy said she had to decide what she believed happened to JonBenét Ramsey to fully step into the role.

While preparing for the performance, Melissa said she privately decided what she believed happened to JonBenét.

"Yes. Just my personal feeling. My heart says no one in the family could have done that," the actress told Variety. "I don't have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that's what my gut says. Which I probably am not supposed to say."

"But shooting that, I had to pick. I had to have that for myself, if nothing else," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Initially Said 'No' To The Role

image of Melissa McCarthy revealed she initially had 'no interest' in the role of Patsy Ramsey.
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy revealed she initially had 'no interest' in the role of Patsy Ramsey.

The actress previously admitted she wasn't immediately interested in taking on the role of JonBenét's mother.

After looking more deeply into the case, however, Melissa said her perspective changed.

"The more I started to [look into the case], I was really floored by the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family," she explained.

Melissa also reflected on her own reaction to the case when she was younger, recalling seeing a tabloid featuring JonBenét and thinking, "How could you dress a little girl like that?"

"I had never put it together that I was a part of [judging them]," Melissa shared. "I went willingly. And that's on me."

MORE ON:
Melissa McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Series Isn't A 'Whodunit'

image of The new Netflix TV series comes out on December 10.
Source: MEGA

The new Netflix TV series comes out on December 10.

The Netflix series examines the tragedy surrounding JonBenét's death, as well as the theories and intense public attention that followed.

"This is not a whodunit. It's not like, 'Ooh, there's a big reveal!'" the Bridesmaids actress revealed. "This is a character study of everyone who was caught in the undertow, and a look at all of us — as a civilization, really."

"We do show all these different theories. They were all real working theories. Showing the chaos of it is something that we've not seen," she said.

Melissa McCarthy Felt 'Protective' Of Patsy Ramsey

image of Melissa McCarthy said that while she was acting as Patsy Ramsey, she became 'very fond' of her.
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy said that while she was acting as Patsy Ramsey, she became 'very fond' of her.

Taking on the role also gave Melissa a different relationship with the woman at the center of the story.

"This might sound nuts: I'm very fond of Patsy," she said. "I have so much compassion for them, what they went through, and go through currently."

Melissa also later added, "I felt obligated to stand up for her, which — maybe it's none of my d--- business, but I feel protective of her. It makes you get up and go to work every day and try to give it your all."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.