Melissa McCarthy Believes 'No One' in the Ramsey Family Could Have Killed JonBenét: 'That's What My Gut Says'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Melissa McCarthy has revealed what she personally believes happened to JonBenét Ramsey while preparing to portray her mother, Patsy Ramsey, in Netflix's "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey."
The show, which revisits the 1996 killing of 6-year-old JonBenét in her family's Colorado home, is set to premiere on December 10.
Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Think The Family Was Responsible
While preparing for the performance, Melissa said she privately decided what she believed happened to JonBenét.
"Yes. Just my personal feeling. My heart says no one in the family could have done that," the actress told Variety. "I don't have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that's what my gut says. Which I probably am not supposed to say."
"But shooting that, I had to pick. I had to have that for myself, if nothing else," she said.
Melissa McCarthy Initially Said 'No' To The Role
The actress previously admitted she wasn't immediately interested in taking on the role of JonBenét's mother.
After looking more deeply into the case, however, Melissa said her perspective changed.
"The more I started to [look into the case], I was really floored by the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family," she explained.
Melissa also reflected on her own reaction to the case when she was younger, recalling seeing a tabloid featuring JonBenét and thinking, "How could you dress a little girl like that?"
"I had never put it together that I was a part of [judging them]," Melissa shared. "I went willingly. And that's on me."
- Melissa McCarthy Didn't Have 'Interest' in Playing JonBenét Ramsey's Mom Patsy in New Series: 'I Didn't Think It Was Any of My Business'
- Melissa McCarthy 'Unrecognizable' Playing Patsy Ramsey in New TV Film About JonBenét's Tragic Death
- John Ramsey Says People Claiming He Murdered Daughter JonBenét 'Doesn't Bother' Him: 'I'm Not Worried About It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Series Isn't A 'Whodunit'
The Netflix series examines the tragedy surrounding JonBenét's death, as well as the theories and intense public attention that followed.
"This is not a whodunit. It's not like, 'Ooh, there's a big reveal!'" the Bridesmaids actress revealed. "This is a character study of everyone who was caught in the undertow, and a look at all of us — as a civilization, really."
"We do show all these different theories. They were all real working theories. Showing the chaos of it is something that we've not seen," she said.
Melissa McCarthy Felt 'Protective' Of Patsy Ramsey
Taking on the role also gave Melissa a different relationship with the woman at the center of the story.
"This might sound nuts: I'm very fond of Patsy," she said. "I have so much compassion for them, what they went through, and go through currently."
Melissa also later added, "I felt obligated to stand up for her, which — maybe it's none of my d--- business, but I feel protective of her. It makes you get up and go to work every day and try to give it your all."