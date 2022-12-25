'A Vicious Killer (Still) On The Loose': Inside The Unsolved Murder Of 6-Year-Old JonBenét Ramsey

On the day after Christmas 1996, holiday cheer turned to horrified despair when the JonBenét Ramsey's father, millionaire executive John Ramsey, discovered the little beauty queen's lifeless body in the basement of the family's mansion in Boulder, Colo.

The child had been beaten and strangled. A nylon cord was wrapped around her neck and duct tape covered her mouth. Her wrists were tied together. A chilling ransom note demanding $118,000 was found on the stairs inside the house.