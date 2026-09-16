Melissa McCarthy 'Unrecognizable' Playing Patsy Ramsey in New TV Film About JonBenét's Tragic Death

Melissa McCarthy appeared as Patsy Ramsey in a first-look image from 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.'

Melissa wore a black skirt suit with matching flats, while an '80s-style wig replaced her brunette hair.

The image showed the pair recreating a well-known interview Patsy and John gave, where they were seated in front of many cameras months after their daughter's killing.

Melissa stars alongside Clive Owen , who plays JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey , in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

Melissa McCarthy looked "unrecognizable" as Patsy Ramsey in a first-look photo from Netflix's upcoming limited series about JonBenét Ramsey 's tragic death.

Netflix disclosed Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen appeared as Patsy Ramsey and John Ramsey in the upcoming TV film.

Melissa McCarthy received praise from fans, with one commenter predicting another Emmy nomination.

Netflix teased the upcoming limited series through Instagram with a first look at Melissa and Clive ahead of its December 10 premiere.

"Two Oscar-nominated actors. One of the most consequential cases in American memory. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey in THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY. December 10," the post captioned.

Fans took to the comments to share their support.

One user wrote, "Good lord, give the costume designer and wig team a raise, because that look is so spot on I GASPED."

Another commented, "Melissa coming for her next Emmy."

A third user said, "This performance will be incredible for sure."