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Melissa McCarthy 'Unrecognizable' Playing Patsy Ramsey in New TV Film About JonBenét's Tragic Death

Split photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA; @NETFIX/INSTAGRAM

Melissa McCarthy appeared as Patsy Ramsey in a first-look image from 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.'

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

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Melissa McCarthy looked "unrecognizable" as Patsy Ramsey in a first-look photo from Netflix's upcoming limited series about JonBenét Ramsey's tragic death.

Melissa stars alongside Clive Owen, who plays JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

The image showed the pair recreating a well-known interview Patsy and John gave, where they were seated in front of many cameras months after their daughter's killing.

Melissa wore a black skirt suit with matching flats, while an '80s-style wig replaced her brunette hair.

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Source: @NETFIX/INSTAGRAM

Netflix disclosed Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen appeared as Patsy Ramsey and John Ramsey in the upcoming TV film.

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Image of Melissa McCarthy received praise from fans, with one commenter predicting another Emmy nomination.
Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy received praise from fans, with one commenter predicting another Emmy nomination.

Netflix teased the upcoming limited series through Instagram with a first look at Melissa and Clive ahead of its December 10 premiere.

"Two Oscar-nominated actors. One of the most consequential cases in American memory. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey in THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY. December 10," the post captioned.

Fans took to the comments to share their support.

One user wrote, "Good lord, give the costume designer and wig team a raise, because that look is so spot on I GASPED."

Another commented, "Melissa coming for her next Emmy."

A third user said, "This performance will be incredible for sure."

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'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' Explores The Case

Image of JonBenét Ramsey was found dead inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.
Source: @NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

JonBenét Ramsey was found dead inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.

The Netflix limited series revisits the events surrounding JonBenét’s death.

JonBenét was found dead inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.

The six-year-old’s murder remains unsolved as of today, with investigators never identifying her killer.

Per Variety, Emily Mitchell plays JonBenét in the series.

Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Angus Caldwell, Jaime Ray Newman, Rory Cochrane, and Chris Bauer also join the cast.

The cast also includes Will Patton, Jeremy Bobb, John Billingsley, Josh Stamberg, Margo Martindale, and Tzi Ma.

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Image of Patsy Ramsey and John Ramsey faced years of scrutiny following their daughter JonBenét Ramsey’s death.
Source: MEGA

Patsy Ramsey and John Ramsey faced years of scrutiny following their daughter JonBenét Ramsey’s death.

Richard LaGravenese serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while Anne Sewitsky as director and executive producer.

Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-wrote the series and also serve as executive producers.

Melissa and Anne are among the executive producers, alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin for 101 Studios.

'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' Lands At Netflix

Image of JonBenét Ramsey’s unsolved murder case was explored by Netflix in the 2024 docuseries called 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.'
Source: @NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

JonBenét Ramsey’s unsolved murder case was explored by Netflix in the 2024 docuseries called 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.'

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey was first reported to be in development in March 2024 and completed production in January 2025.

The project was initially greenlit at Paramount+ before moving to Netflix in July.

Netflix previously explored the case in the 2024 docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, which was released around the 28th anniversary of JonBenét’s death.

The docuseries became Netflix’s most-watched series during the week of November 25, 2024, drawing 13.4 million views over seven days.

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