Inside Melissa McCarthy's Incredible Weight-Loss Journey: See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

From her 2011 all-liquid diet to her recent weight-loss, Melissa McCarthy has always impressed fans by championing body positivity while embracing her own journey. In a 2011 interview with People, the actress opened up about the doctor-supervised all-liquid diet she followed in 2003, when she landed her role on Gilmore Girls. "I'd never do that again," she said of her experience consuming only 500 calories a day. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Although she dropped 70 pounds in just four months at the time, McCarthy learned not to pressure herself with extreme dieting — and she showcased the results of her hard work at the Elle Women in Hollywood 2025 event! See McCarthy's jaw-dropping transformation below!

2017

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said she'd never go on an all-liquid diet again.

The Mike & Molly alum stunned at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in a long-sleeved top and matching trousers. She completed the look with pointed-toe heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Source: MEGA She began focusing on her mental health as part of her weight-loss journey.

McCarthy was all smiles on the set of The Kitchen in 2018. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, she admitted she was not rushing to shed pounds. "Everybody's always kind of working on something," she said. "And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.'"

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand previously made headlines for asking Melissa McCarthy if she was on Ozempic.

For the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, McCarthy stole the show in a sequined jumpsuit with a V-neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy emphasized she is not rushing to lose weight.

Bold and beautiful! McCarthy attended the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in a black top with voluminous sleeves. She paired it with matching wide-leg pants, high heels and a clutch bag.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy's husband has played a role in her journey.

The Bridesmaids star turned heads in a colorful zig-zag patterned dress during an outing in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Source: MEGA She has been married to Ben Falcone since 2005.

As usual, McCarthy brought her stylish self to the set while filming Bernard & The Genie in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Source: MEGA They share two kids together.

McCarthy was the night's highlight at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing a floor-length silver gown with puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt that perfectly complemented her smoky eye makeup. That same year, Barbra Streisand faced backlash after publicly asking the comedian whether she was using Ozempic. McCarthy's fans immediately jumped to her defense, and Streisand apologized afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2025

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said she could 'eat healthier' and 'drink less.'

The Ghostbusters actress looked pretty in pink at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Her custom Christian Siriano number featured a hot pink jumpsuit and a dramatic, ruffled cape.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2025

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy turned heads when she showcased her transformation at the event.