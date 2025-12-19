Inside Melissa McCarthy's Incredible Weight-Loss Journey: See Her Transformation in Before and After Photos
Dec. 19 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
From her 2011 all-liquid diet to her recent weight-loss, Melissa McCarthy has always impressed fans by championing body positivity while embracing her own journey.
In a 2011 interview with People, the actress opened up about the doctor-supervised all-liquid diet she followed in 2003, when she landed her role on Gilmore Girls.
"I'd never do that again," she said of her experience consuming only 500 calories a day. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."
Although she dropped 70 pounds in just four months at the time, McCarthy learned not to pressure herself with extreme dieting — and she showcased the results of her hard work at the Elle Women in Hollywood 2025 event!
See McCarthy's jaw-dropping transformation below!
2017
The Mike & Molly alum stunned at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in a long-sleeved top and matching trousers. She completed the look with pointed-toe heels.
2018
McCarthy was all smiles on the set of The Kitchen in 2018.
During an appearance on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, she admitted she was not rushing to shed pounds.
"Everybody's always kind of working on something," she said. "And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this.'"
2019
For the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, McCarthy stole the show in a sequined jumpsuit with a V-neckline.
2021
Bold and beautiful! McCarthy attended the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in a black top with voluminous sleeves. She paired it with matching wide-leg pants, high heels and a clutch bag.
2022
The Bridesmaids star turned heads in a colorful zig-zag patterned dress during an outing in New York City.
2023
As usual, McCarthy brought her stylish self to the set while filming Bernard & The Genie in 2023.
2024
McCarthy was the night's highlight at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing a floor-length silver gown with puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt that perfectly complemented her smoky eye makeup.
That same year, Barbra Streisand faced backlash after publicly asking the comedian whether she was using Ozempic. McCarthy's fans immediately jumped to her defense, and Streisand apologized afterward.
January 2025
The Ghostbusters actress looked pretty in pink at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Her custom Christian Siriano number featured a hot pink jumpsuit and a dramatic, ruffled cape.
November 2025
McCarthy unveiled a slimmer physique at the Elle Women in Hollywood 2025 event at Beverly Hills' Four Seasons Hotel. Wearing a black Richard Quinn gown with orange florals, she put her slimmed-down figure on full display as she posed for the cameras.